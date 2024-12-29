How Dolphins can make the playoffs after Giants' upset win over Colts

Not all of the teams eliminated in the 2024 season are surrendering. The New York Giants handed the Miami Dolphins a late Christmas present on Sunday.

The Dolphins, headed into Week 17 needing to beat the Cleveland Browns, saw their playoff chances improve in the early-window games.

The Los Angeles Chargers won on Saturday and clinched a playoff birth, while the Cincinnati Bengals kept Miami's hopes alive when they beat the Denver Broncos. On Sunday, the Giants knocked off the Indianapolis Colts.

Giants push the door wide open for Dolphins to make the playoffs

With the Colts' loss, the Dolphins no longer need them to lose, and their chances of making the playoffs improve considerably. The path has now become much clearer. Here's what needs to happen for the Dolphins to make the playoffs:

Dolphins must win final two games (at Browns, at Jets)

Broncos must lose to Chiefs in Week 18

While the Chiefs are expected to sit most of their starters, there is reason to believe the Broncos could still lose. The Chiefs may not want them making the postseason.

Tua Tagovailoa will not play today against the Browns, leaving Miami's playoff hopes on the shoulders of Tyler Huntley. That is fitting, considering the Colts' playoff hopes rested on Joe Flacco after Anthony Richardson was ruled out.

The Dolphins will need to be near flawless against a good defense, but the Giants gave them a reason to fight harder. Miami's narrow road to the playoffs got a little wider earlier on Sunday.

Miami will be without its star quarterback and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Mike McDaniel hinted that Waddle could play this week, but he ended up inactive along with Erik Ezukanma. It's not a good formula to beat the Browns in a must-win game.

