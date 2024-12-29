Colts injury news should increase Dolphins optimism to make playoffs

The Miami Dolphins need a lot of things to happen to make the playoffs in 2024 and one of those things involves the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts must lose one of their two remaining games in order for the Dolphins to get a spot in the postseason. The Colts are finishing the regular season against the New York Giants and the Jacksonville Jaguars, two games they should have no problem winning. However, Indianapolis will have to do it without starting quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Richardson was ruled out by the Colts on Saturday, and the job now falls to veteran Joe Flacco. Flacco is more than capable of leading Indianapolis to a win over the Giants. But a big part of the Colts' offense is Richardson's ability to avoid pressure and make plays outside of the pocket, something Flacco doesn't do.

Miami Dolphins dealing with their own injuries heading into Week 17

Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead only practiced once this week, and he's questionable for Sunday's game. That's not a big surprise, but Miami already knows they will be without cornerback Kendall Fuller for another week as he recovers from a knee injury.

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is also questionable for Sunday, as he has been limited, but Miami head coach Mike McDaniel has said he is optimistic he could play this weekend.

After not practicing all week, the Dolphins will be without linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. on Sunday as well, as he's dealing with a knee injury.

Miami must defeat the Cleveland Browns this weekend to still have any chance at the playoffs, so hopefully, all of their injuries don't prevent them from walking off the field with a win.

