Bengals keep Dolphins playoff hopes alive with insane Week 17 victory

The Miami Dolphins playoff hopes are still alive entering their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, thanks to the Cincinnati Bengals getting a win over the Denver Broncos on Saturday.

In Cincinnati on Saturday, the Bengals and Broncos battled it out, with Cincinnati holding out hope they could keep their own playoff chances alive. Now, the Bengals will need to watch the Dolphins on Sunday and see if they will remain in the mix.

The Broncos and Bengals battled back and forth the entire game, but a late interception by Denver quarterback Bo Nix interception put Cincinnati in position to win the game with the clock dipping below the 2:00 minute warning. However, Nix drove the Broncos down the field on their final possession in the fourth quarter that ended with a game-tying touchdown that sent the matchup into overtime.

After swapping possessions in overtime, the Bengals missed a field goal but got another chance to score after their defense came up with a stop. This time, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow tossed a pass to Tee Higgins for a touchdown, and the Bengals walked off the field with a win.

With the victory, the Dolphins playoff chances now fall on their shoulders to remain alive. Needing to win against the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, Miami also still needs the Indianapolis Colts to lose one of their final two games and the Broncos to lose next week to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The victory may have also kept Calais Campbell in Miami for another week, as the Dolphins are rumored to be on the verge of waiving him should they be eliminated from the postseason this weekend. Miami, who will play in the late-afternoon slot on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST, could be playing without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is listed as doubtful for the contest with a hip injury.

With the NFL season winding down, Miami can assure themselves an opportunity to make the playoffs in Week 18 by beating the Browns on Sunday. If the Dolphins lose to Cleveland, they will be out of the postseason regardless of what other teams do this weekend.

The Browns have not been very good this year, but they do play physically on defense and Miami will need to keep the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett, from impacting the game. That will not be easy if Tagovailoa is not on the field, and the Dolphins have to roll with Tyler Huntley at quarterback.

