Dolphins inactives list for Week 17 game against Browns

With the playoffs still on the table, the Miami Dolphins need to find a way to beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. They will be without Tua Tagovailoa, who is officially inactive. The team downgraded his status from questionable to doubtful on Saturday, and Tyler Huntley will start in his place.

There were also questions over the status of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill is active but Waddle is inactive, giving the Dolphins' offense more problems in this game.

Miami already has ruled out Kendall Fuller and Anthony Walker Jr. for this week's game. Both are dealing with knee injuries. Dee Eskridge was limited in practice, and it wasn't clear if he would be able to dress for the game.

Full inactives list for Dolphins in Week 17

CB Kendall Fuller (Knee)

LB Anthony Walker (Knee)

QB Tua Tagovailoa (Hip)

WR Jaylen Waddle (Knee)

CB Nik Needham (Healthy Scratch)

LB Mohamed Kamara (Healthy Scratch)

OL Andrew Meyer (Healthy Scratch)

WR Erik Ezukanma (Healthy Scratch)

The Dolphins will need to rely on their running game against a good defense. Myles Garrett will keep the Dolphins' quarterbacks moving around, and it will be imperative that Terron Armstead can keep him from making an impact. In the middle of the line, the Dolphins need to rely on Isaiah Wynn at left guard.

Full inactives list for Browns in Week 17

TE David Njoku (Knee)

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (Knee)

WR Cedric Tillman (Concussion)

QB Jameis Winston (Right Shoulder)

CB Chigozie Anusiem (Healthy Scratch)

The Dolphins will not have to worry about stellar tight end David Njoku. The Browns ruled their best tight end out of the game on Saturday. In addition, the Browns also ruled out defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo and wide receiver Cedric Tillman.

The Browns will be starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson again this week. He was, however, on the injury report due to a calf issue.

