Free agency is a long way from being over for the Miami Dolphins, who still need to fill out their roster, but they got off to a decent start when the tampering window opened last Monday.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said it was time to fix the offensive line after years of neglect, but the media and the fan base tend to have a different idea of what exactly "fixing" means.

After sitting out most of the early hours of free agency, Grier and Miami got things moving on Monday evening when they added two new interior offensive linemen. Are these the guys who will fix the line for the Dolphins next season?

Miami Dolphins free agency grades for James Daniels and Larry Borom

James Daniels might be the best addition this offseason for the Dolphins

The former Pittsburgh Steelers guard is coming off a 2024 season in which he missed almost the entire year with an Achilles injury. Fans will snicker, of course, because Grier loves low-risk injured players.

Miami is investing minimally in James Daniels with a three-year deal, but if he recovers as most expect, he could become the best lineman the Dolphins have had inside in over a decade. At the absolute worst, he would be what Robert Hunt was, and that would be exceptional.

Daniels has power and good foot speed. He is a physical player at the point of contact and doesn't make a lot of mistakes. The only question about Daniels right now is his recovery. The Dolphins needed to improve the line, and they did.

It's unclear if Daniels will play on the right side or the left; he has played both, but if we compare him to Liam Eichenberg, it's a huge improvement. If we compare him to Robert Jones, it is still an improvement.



Grade : B+ (A if he stays healthy)

The addition of Larry Borom provides depth but little competition for the Dolphins

Larry Borom agreed to a contract with the Dolphins mere minutes after they agreed to terms with Daniels, but the two are not alike. Borom was not retained by the Chicago Bears this offseason, who underwent a complete overhaul of their offensive line.

The value in adding Borom may not be as a potential starter, so fans shouldn't immediately think Miami traded Jones for a downgrade. In his four-year career, Borom has started only 27 games, and last year, he missed nine games. He has yet to finish a full season.

Having played both tackle and guard, there is depth on the Dolphins roster he can provide, but as a starter, there is a lot of work to do, and he shouldn't be penciled in as such. There are still players available in free agency.



Grade : C+ if he is for depth, but it's an F if they view him as a starter.

