Dolphins have Chris Grier to blame for the frustrating start to free agency

It's all fun when you have the money to spend, but eventually, it comes back to haunt you when you are not careful. Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier is finding that out.

The Dolphins entered free agency with a lot of needs, but not a lot of money to fix them. Stephen Ross is an open checkbook, but the "fake" salary cap can only go so far before it actually becomes a cap. Grier is finding that out this year.

Grier was in a perfect position to rebuild the Dolphins' roster in 2019 but failed. The Dolphins are just better than they used to be, maybe more exciting, but definitely just as disappointing in the end. This year, the bill is coming due, and Grier doesn't have a lot of options.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have tried to sign "quality" free agents but have been handcuffed by their salary situation.

Have spoken to agents of multiple quality UFAs who signed elsewhere who said Fins called to express interest but didn't want to pass a certain point with spending and thus couldn't compete with what they got. (Ross spends whatever is asked; this is more cap management thing.) — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 11, 2025

Why is this important? Imagine your boss telling you every year that you have no restrictions on your job, but you still don't do enough to make him the kind of money he wants or needs. Then, when your job might actually be on the line, your past spending stands in the way of another season.

Grier could have avoided everything he is dealing with this year. He chose not to keep Christian Wilkins, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Robert Hunt. He chose to go with much cheaper options at guard and overpay for a historically injured left tackle. He traded draft assets for a speedy wide receiver and has had to pay him twice to keep him happy. He gave new money to a cornerback under contract and a massive deal to a linebacker who hasn't made the impact he needs to.

Have we talked about the quarterback yet?

Chris Grier's poor cap management is hurting Dolphins in free agency

Ross is standing in the doorway with a checkbook in his hand, but the Dolphins can't do much without the risk of running into cap problems. For all those who say the cap isn't real, it is when you have holes on the roster and few options to increase what you can spend.

So far, the free-agent signings haven't been horrible, but guards James Daniels and Larry Borom are not going to single-handedly fix the offense. Safety and cornerback remain glaring issues, and the Dolphins have two defensive tackles on the roster.

Are the Dolphins getting better?

The full picture isn't clear yet, so we can't answer it. Despite quality additions, the Dolphins are still bargain shopping because they have no choice, and ultimately, the core players returning from last season will be responsible for this team's success.

Grier must take the blame. His spending habits of overpaying players have not worked in his favor, and he doesn't have an out until after the 2025 season.

