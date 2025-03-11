Sloth-like start to free agency could be bad news for Dolphins GM Chris Grier

The Miami Dolphins have huge holes on their roster, and free agency is the arena to quick fix some of them. So far, they have chosen the slow, methodical route.

Monday was apparently National Nap Day, and the Dolphins' free agency work indicates they opted to celebrate sleeping while the rest of the NFL opted to pick players.

Through early evening on Monday, Miami's only free agency move was retaining journeyman defensive tackle Matt Dickerson. To be fair to Grier, the Dolphins don't have the money to throw around for new faces to help his team, but there is something else that is clearly evident as well: Chris Grier is not worried about his job.

Miami owner Stephen Ross made it clear that doing the same things over and over without results is unacceptable. In January, he made it clear that Grier was not losing his job, and head coach Mike McDaniel would not either.

Through one day of free agency, Grier is making moves that would indicate he isn't worried about his job. If he were, he would be throwing whatever money around that he could.

Miami Dolphins have yet to address their major needs as free agency begins around the league

With money to spend, the New England Patriots and New York Jets have managed to put players on their rosters who, on paper, should excite their fans. In Miami, the Dolphins are sitting on their hands, being patient.

Grier is taking the right approach in free agency. The contracts signed have been as high as expected, and the Dolphins simply don't have the cap space to blow everything on a single player that would not help fill all the needs.

Miami has holes that can't simply be plugged with players from the draft and from the undrafted rookie class, but make no mistake, Grier is going to find a way to use the undrafted free agents to fill the holes that are left.

The Dolphins need two starting guards, two starting safeties, and a backup quarterback. They need a starter to play next to Zach Sieler and need another middle linebacker, and, of course, they still need to fill the vacancy opposite Jalen Ramsey.

Free agency is still in its infancy this year, and there are plenty of moves that are still going to be made, but if anyone was hoping to see Grier ball out thinking his job is on the line, it clearly isn't.

