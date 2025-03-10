Dolphins make the most underwhelming signing imaginable to begin free agency

Chris Grier has the Miami Dolphins on the free agency board, but fans shouldn't get too excited despite the fact it's a good signing.

The Dolphins began the day with a lot of needs. Within minutes of free agency starting, they lost Braxton Berrios to the Houston Texans.

While everyone waits to see what happens with Jevon Holland, the Dolphins are bringing back one of their own.

They announced they are re-signing defensive tackle Matt Dickerson.

Technically, Dickerson was set to reach free agency on Wednesday, but as an unsigned free agent, he was allowed to meet with other teams. He likely didn't have many options.

Dolphins keep quality depth defensive tackle re-signing Matt Dickerson.

Dickerson has a long history in the NFL. He began his career with the Tennessee Titans in 2018, then joined the Las Vegas Raiders for a season, the Arizona Cardinals for two seasons, the Atlanta Falcons for a year, and landed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. He joined the Dolphins' practice squad in 2024. Got all that?

Dickerson is a rotational defensive tackle. He has experience, but his signing does nothing to fix the hole being left by Calais Campbell, who replaced Christian Wilkins. The Dolphins still need to find a suitable player to put inside with Zach Sieler.

The Dolphins could fill the void in the draft, as several names are continuing to be linked to them in Round 1.

So far, on the opening day of free agency, the Dolphins have been quiet, but that wasn't unexpected. Miami has spent the last few seasons being cautious with its initial entry into free agency. While the Dolphins have plenty of money to spend this year, they have a lot of holes that need to be addressed on both sides of the ball.

Dickerson played 15 snaps last season in four games.

