Dolphins lose WR Braxton Berrios only minutes after free agency begins

Free agency began at noon on Wednesday, and it took mere minutes for the Miami Dolphins to lose their first player.

While Miami has yet to make a move, it has lost one of its free agents.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, wide receiver Braxton Berrios is signing a one-year, $2 million contract with the Houston Texans.

After joining the Dolphins as a free agent two seasons ago, Berrios did little to cement himself as a cornerstone on the offense or special teams. In fact, he spent more time injured than on the field.

There were high hopes for Berrios, who played well with New York. In Miami, he couldn't get acclimated on offense, where he should have shined as a slot receiver. The new kickoff rule changes last year didn't help him improve on special teams.

Berrios played in 16 games his first season with the Dolphins, but injuries sidelined him for all but six games in 2024.

He gets a fresh start with Houston, but his legacy in Miami won't be one many remember. Offensively, Berrios caught only 27 passes for 238 yards and one score. Many think he should have been utilized more often, and that will now simply be a debate.

Joining the Dolphins ahead of the 2023 season, Berrios was supposed to revamp the return game. He had some great returns, but overall, the coaching of Danny Crossman left the special teams unit in bad shape.

The writing was on the wall last season when Malik Washington took over the return job and did well. It all but sealed Berrios' fate ahead of free agency this year. It's unclear if the Dolphins reached out regarding an extension, but it would be surprising if they did.

