Braxton Berrios reveals why Dolphins offense crumbled without Tua Tagovailoa in 2024

This past season, the Miami Dolphins endured a season unlike fans were expecting.

There is something to be said about the injury to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and how it's represented somewhat of a pattern, but to say his injury was expected would be quite the stretch. Of course, fans expected last year to go differently and for Tua to be able to stay on the field.

After all, he is what makes this offense go. And, impending Dolphins free agent wide receiver Braxton Berrios knows that to be truer than ever.

In a recent interview done at Super Bowl 59 Radio Row, Berrios took some time with FanSided's own Patrick Allen and Sterling Holmes of Stacking the Box, speaking on behalf of IR Code.

Berrios was asked, specifically, what makes the Dolphins' offense so special when it's at full strength. Initially, he had to give credit to head coach Mike McDaniel. But, secondly, Berrios went straight to his starting quarterback.

Braxton Berrios didn't hide from the fact that Miami's offense runs different with Tua Tagovailoa

"I also think Tua is an absolute huge part of it," Berrios said. "His timing is second to none. And I think that offense is based a lot around that, at least in the pass game obviously; based around timing."

No, there was not an echo in the room. Berrios couldn't speak highly enough of his quarterback's timing and accuracy.

"Tua with his timing and his accuracy, he's second to none ... it's huge. You hit your certain steps, you come out of the break and you know the ball is going to be on you. He already released it. It's in the air ... it makes the offense tick when you have a quarterback who can put it on the spot like that," he finished.

Berrios is essentially saying the ugly part in a quiet way, because the Dolphins offense averaged under 10 points per game in the four full games without Tua last season, never scoring more than 12 in a contest.

After Tua's return, Miami's offense scored a minimum of 23 points per game for five-straight. The difference between Tua and any other quarterback on that roster is startling, and Berrios knows it.