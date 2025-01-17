More evidence suggests 2025 will be vital for Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

During the first week of the Miami Dolphins 2024 training camp, Miami invested its future in Tua Tagovailoa. A year later, he could be on the hot seat.

Tagovailoa didn't have a great year in 2024 and yes, he missed six games total, but when they needed him the most, he wasn't there to lift the team. When the playoffs were on the line in Weeks 17 and 18, he was a sideline cheerleader.

Should he be on the hot seat? The cap hit Miami would take by changing quarterbacks would not be good, regardless of whether it was after the 2025 season or the 2026 campaign. Tagovailoa is under contract through 2029, but there are outs along the way.

Bleacher Report, however, believes that Tagovailoa should be one of several quarterbacks on the hot seat when the 2025 season begins.

B/R's Maurice Moton hit the nail on the head when he mentioned Tagovailoa's winning rate against opponents with records above .500. It is not good, and the Dolphins will not take the next step forward until they figure out how to beat good squads.



Moton also recognizes Tagovailoa's injury history as a problem and he would be correct there as well.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa likely won't be on the hot seat in reality, but he absolutely should be

The reality is simple: if Tagovailoa can't be on the field, he can't improve his game against good football teams, and the problem is, he can't stay healthy.

In his five NFL seasons, Tagovailoa has only made it through one full year without an injury. But even during that season, he still couldn't beat playoff-caliber teams when it mattered.

The Dolphins are in need of a lot of help for Tagovailoa, and that also starts with Mike McDaniel and his often atrocious play-calling. McDaniel has to put his quarterback in a better position to succeed as well next season.

More Dolphins News and Analysis