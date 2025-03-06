Phin Phanatic
Dolphins free agency tracker 2025: Latest on players staying and leaving

The Dolphins have decisions to make.
ByBrian Miller|
The Miami Dolphins hope they can turn around the poor 2024 performance and make a play for the postseason in 2025. With a roster with plenty of holes and needs, Chris Grier has his work cut out for himself.

Miami has already made some moves, while Terron Armstead will reduce his salary to the league minimum. With the rise in cap space, the Dolphins will have money to spend. It's hard to imagine the team going all-in with their cash flow, but one of the important areas to address is the long list of pending free agents.

With free agency about to begin, Miami will inevitably lose some players, but how many will the team keep?

Bookmark this page, as it will be updated as the Dolphins' free agents either re-sign or sign elsewhere.

Quarterbacks

Player Name

Age

2025 Team

Tyler Huntley

27

TBD

Running backs

Player Name

Age

2025 Team

Jeff Wilson

30

TBD

Raheem Mostert

33

TBD

Both Wilson and Mostert could rejoin the Dolphins this offseason. The Dolphins released Mostert for salary cap purposes, but they could still bring him back at a reduced salary. Wilson would be smart to test free agency and find a better opportunity, but there will unlikely be a strong market for either player.

Wide receivers

Player Name

Age

2025 Team

Braxton Berrios

30

TBD

River Cracraft

31

TBD

D'Wayne Eskridge

28

TBD

Grant Dubose

24

TBD

Anthony Schwartz

25

TBD

At 24 years old, Dubose has the most value to the Dolphins. He is an exclusive-rights free agent (ERFA), giving the Dolphins full control on his future. Schwartz is a restricted free agent, meaning Miami can match any offers from other teams.

The other receivers are hit or miss. Berrios and Cracraft are over 30 and have struggled to stay healthy, especially Cracraft.

Tight ends

Player Name

Age

2025 Team

Durham Smythe

30

TBD

Jack Stoll

27

TBD

The Dolphins' decision to release Smythe wasn't surprising, but it creates a need at tight end. Miami still believes Julian Hill can fill that void, but the team can't rely on him. The Dolphins must address the spot opposite Jonnu Smith through the draft or free agency.

Offensive linemen

Player Name

Position

Age

2025 Team

Kion Smith

RT

27

Dolphins

Jackson Carman

LT

25

TBD

Isaiah Wynn

LG

30

TBD

Robert Jones

RG

26

TBD

Liam Eichenberg

LG

27

TBD

Kendall Lamm

T

33

TBD

Recently, Lamm said he is preparing for another season in the NFL, but it isn't clear if his future is in Miami. The Dolphins have already brought back Smith for another year, but with Wynn, Jones, and Eichenberg likely gone, they should re-sign Lamm.

Defensive linemen

Player Name

Age

2025 Team

Cameron Goode

27

Dolphins

Quinton Bell

29

TBD

Tyus Bowser

30

TBD

Matt Dickerson

30

TBD

Da'Shawn Hand

30

TBD

Benito Jones

28

TBD

Calais Campbell

39

TBD

Emmanuel Ogbah

32

TBD

Campbell chased a Super Bowl with the Dolphins, but his team let him down. He likely isn't coming back for another season. Miami needs quality depth on the edge, and bringing back Ogbah would make sense.

He played well in 2024 and would give the Dolphins a veteran who knows the system. Goode recently re-signed, and Miami needs to bring back Hand and Jones to provide depth.

Linebackers

Player Name

Age

2025 Team

Cam Brown

27

TBD

Anthony Walker Jr.

30

TBD

Tyrel Dodson

27

TBD

Duke Riley

31

TBD

Of the four impending free agents, Dodson seems like the best option for a return. There have been some reports that the Dolphins have interest in bringing him back if they can get him for the right price. He was one of the best tacklers on the team last season when he was on the field.

Defensive backs

Player Name

Age

2025 Team

Kendall Fuller

30

TBD

Jevon Holland

25

TBD

Jordan Poyer

34

TBD

Siran Neal

31

TBD

Kader Kohou

27

TBD

Releasing Fuller added another priority to the Dolphins' roster. Miami doesn't have a player ready to step into that role yet. Holland will likely depart on Day 1 of free agency, and Jordan Poyer should retire. Neal, a special teams player primarily, should return, as should Kohou, who is one of the more consistent interior corners.

Special Teams

Player Name

Age

2025 Team

Jake McQuaide

38

TBD

McQuaide is a journeyman replacement long snapper who isn't going to be highly sought after. He will likely be added as a camp body or a fill-in. The fact Jake Bailey is not on this list is the bigger question.

