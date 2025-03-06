Dolphins free agency tracker 2025: Latest on players staying and leaving

The Miami Dolphins hope they can turn around the poor 2024 performance and make a play for the postseason in 2025. With a roster with plenty of holes and needs, Chris Grier has his work cut out for himself.

Miami has already made some moves, while Terron Armstead will reduce his salary to the league minimum. With the rise in cap space, the Dolphins will have money to spend. It's hard to imagine the team going all-in with their cash flow, but one of the important areas to address is the long list of pending free agents.

With free agency about to begin, Miami will inevitably lose some players, but how many will the team keep?

Quarterbacks

Player Name Age 2025 Team Tyler Huntley 27 TBD

Running backs

Player Name Age 2025 Team Jeff Wilson 30 TBD Raheem Mostert 33 TBD

Both Wilson and Mostert could rejoin the Dolphins this offseason. The Dolphins released Mostert for salary cap purposes, but they could still bring him back at a reduced salary. Wilson would be smart to test free agency and find a better opportunity, but there will unlikely be a strong market for either player.

Wide receivers

Player Name Age 2025 Team Braxton Berrios 30 TBD River Cracraft 31 TBD D'Wayne Eskridge 28 TBD Grant Dubose 24 TBD Anthony Schwartz 25 TBD

At 24 years old, Dubose has the most value to the Dolphins. He is an exclusive-rights free agent (ERFA), giving the Dolphins full control on his future. Schwartz is a restricted free agent, meaning Miami can match any offers from other teams.

The other receivers are hit or miss. Berrios and Cracraft are over 30 and have struggled to stay healthy, especially Cracraft.

Tight ends

Player Name Age 2025 Team Durham Smythe 30 TBD Jack Stoll 27 TBD

The Dolphins' decision to release Smythe wasn't surprising, but it creates a need at tight end. Miami still believes Julian Hill can fill that void, but the team can't rely on him. The Dolphins must address the spot opposite Jonnu Smith through the draft or free agency.

Offensive linemen

Player Name Position Age 2025 Team Kion Smith RT 27 Dolphins Jackson Carman LT 25 TBD Isaiah Wynn LG 30 TBD Robert Jones RG 26 TBD Liam Eichenberg LG 27 TBD Kendall Lamm T 33 TBD

Recently, Lamm said he is preparing for another season in the NFL, but it isn't clear if his future is in Miami. The Dolphins have already brought back Smith for another year, but with Wynn, Jones, and Eichenberg likely gone, they should re-sign Lamm.

Defensive linemen

Player Name Age 2025 Team Cameron Goode 27 Dolphins Quinton Bell 29 TBD Tyus Bowser 30 TBD Matt Dickerson 30 TBD Da'Shawn Hand 30 TBD Benito Jones 28 TBD Calais Campbell 39 TBD Emmanuel Ogbah 32 TBD

Campbell chased a Super Bowl with the Dolphins, but his team let him down. He likely isn't coming back for another season. Miami needs quality depth on the edge, and bringing back Ogbah would make sense.

He played well in 2024 and would give the Dolphins a veteran who knows the system. Goode recently re-signed, and Miami needs to bring back Hand and Jones to provide depth.

Linebackers

Player Name Age 2025 Team Cam Brown 27 TBD Anthony Walker Jr. 30 TBD Tyrel Dodson 27 TBD Duke Riley 31 TBD

Of the four impending free agents, Dodson seems like the best option for a return. There have been some reports that the Dolphins have interest in bringing him back if they can get him for the right price. He was one of the best tacklers on the team last season when he was on the field.

Defensive backs

Player Name Age 2025 Team Kendall Fuller 30 TBD Jevon Holland 25 TBD Jordan Poyer 34 TBD Siran Neal 31 TBD Kader Kohou 27 TBD

Releasing Fuller added another priority to the Dolphins' roster. Miami doesn't have a player ready to step into that role yet. Holland will likely depart on Day 1 of free agency, and Jordan Poyer should retire. Neal, a special teams player primarily, should return, as should Kohou, who is one of the more consistent interior corners.

Special Teams

Player Name Age 2025 Team Jake McQuaide 38 TBD

McQuaide is a journeyman replacement long snapper who isn't going to be highly sought after. He will likely be added as a camp body or a fill-in. The fact Jake Bailey is not on this list is the bigger question.

