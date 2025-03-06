Dolphins free agency tracker 2025: Latest on players staying and leaving

The Miami Dolphins hope they can turn around the poor 2024 performance and make a play for the postseason in 2025. With a roster with plenty of holes and needs, Chris Grier has his work cut out for himself.
Miami has already made some moves, while Terron Armstead will reduce his salary to the league minimum. With the rise in cap space, the Dolphins will have money to spend. It's hard to imagine the team going all-in with their cash flow, but one of the important areas to address is the long list of pending free agents.
With free agency about to begin, Miami will inevitably lose some players, but how many will the team keep?
Bookmark this page, as it will be updated as the Dolphins' free agents either re-sign or sign elsewhere.
Quarterbacks
Player Name
Age
2025 Team
Tyler Huntley
27
TBD
Running backs
Player Name
Age
2025 Team
Jeff Wilson
30
TBD
Raheem Mostert
33
TBD
Both Wilson and Mostert could rejoin the Dolphins this offseason. The Dolphins released Mostert for salary cap purposes, but they could still bring him back at a reduced salary. Wilson would be smart to test free agency and find a better opportunity, but there will unlikely be a strong market for either player.
Wide receivers
Player Name
Age
2025 Team
Braxton Berrios
30
TBD
River Cracraft
31
TBD
D'Wayne Eskridge
28
TBD
Grant Dubose
24
TBD
Anthony Schwartz
25
TBD
At 24 years old, Dubose has the most value to the Dolphins. He is an exclusive-rights free agent (ERFA), giving the Dolphins full control on his future. Schwartz is a restricted free agent, meaning Miami can match any offers from other teams.
The other receivers are hit or miss. Berrios and Cracraft are over 30 and have struggled to stay healthy, especially Cracraft.
Tight ends
Player Name
Age
2025 Team
Durham Smythe
30
TBD
Jack Stoll
27
TBD
The Dolphins' decision to release Smythe wasn't surprising, but it creates a need at tight end. Miami still believes Julian Hill can fill that void, but the team can't rely on him. The Dolphins must address the spot opposite Jonnu Smith through the draft or free agency.
Offensive linemen
Player Name
Position
Age
2025 Team
Kion Smith
RT
27
Dolphins
Jackson Carman
LT
25
TBD
Isaiah Wynn
LG
30
TBD
Robert Jones
RG
26
TBD
Liam Eichenberg
LG
27
TBD
Kendall Lamm
T
33
TBD
Recently, Lamm said he is preparing for another season in the NFL, but it isn't clear if his future is in Miami. The Dolphins have already brought back Smith for another year, but with Wynn, Jones, and Eichenberg likely gone, they should re-sign Lamm.
Defensive linemen
Player Name
Age
2025 Team
Cameron Goode
27
Dolphins
Quinton Bell
29
TBD
Tyus Bowser
30
TBD
Matt Dickerson
30
TBD
Da'Shawn Hand
30
TBD
Benito Jones
28
TBD
Calais Campbell
39
TBD
Emmanuel Ogbah
32
TBD
Campbell chased a Super Bowl with the Dolphins, but his team let him down. He likely isn't coming back for another season. Miami needs quality depth on the edge, and bringing back Ogbah would make sense.
He played well in 2024 and would give the Dolphins a veteran who knows the system. Goode recently re-signed, and Miami needs to bring back Hand and Jones to provide depth.
Linebackers
Player Name
Age
2025 Team
Cam Brown
27
TBD
Anthony Walker Jr.
30
TBD
Tyrel Dodson
27
TBD
Duke Riley
31
TBD
Of the four impending free agents, Dodson seems like the best option for a return. There have been some reports that the Dolphins have interest in bringing him back if they can get him for the right price. He was one of the best tacklers on the team last season when he was on the field.
Defensive backs
Player Name
Age
2025 Team
Kendall Fuller
30
TBD
Jevon Holland
25
TBD
Jordan Poyer
34
TBD
Siran Neal
31
TBD
Kader Kohou
27
TBD
Releasing Fuller added another priority to the Dolphins' roster. Miami doesn't have a player ready to step into that role yet. Holland will likely depart on Day 1 of free agency, and Jordan Poyer should retire. Neal, a special teams player primarily, should return, as should Kohou, who is one of the more consistent interior corners.
Special Teams
Player Name
Age
2025 Team
Jake McQuaide
38
TBD
McQuaide is a journeyman replacement long snapper who isn't going to be highly sought after. He will likely be added as a camp body or a fill-in. The fact Jake Bailey is not on this list is the bigger question.