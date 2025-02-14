First major offseason move by Dolphins sends former No. 1 RB packing

The writing was on the wall last season for running back Raheem Mostert when the Miami Dolphins shifted him to a backup role. Now, he is no longer going to be on the team's 2025 roster.

There has been a lot of speculation about Mostert's future with the Dolphins. After losing his starting job last year to De'Von Achane, and then taking a backup role behind Jaylen Wright for a few games, Mostert's future with Miami was in doubt.

It is now becoming a reality, as the former 2023 NFL leader in touchdowns has been informed that he will be released by the Dolphins this offseason.

Miami Dolphins moving on from RB Raheem Mostert

The move is one of many the Dolphins have to make prior to the start of free agency to get under cap compliance. Mostert's release will save Miami $3.065 million, but they will carry a $1 million dead cap hit.

The only thing surprising about the release is how early it has come. It will give Mostert an opportunity to talk with other teams and plan for his future. For the Dolphins, it creates some depth issues but nothing that can't be fixed in the draft or in free agency. Miami could opt to bring Jeff Wilson back with Mostert leaving.

In 2024, Mostert fumbled twice over a three-week span that cost the Dolphins points. He was demoted and benched leaving Mike McDaniel having to explain the move.

Wilson is an impending free agent and hasn't played much in the last two seasons. He would be better off testing the market and trying to get with a team that will give him more touches.

In 2023, Mostert put up a record-breaking season. He tied with Christian McCaffrey for most touchdowns in the league, led the league in rushing touchdowns, and broke several Dolphins team records. It resulted in the only Pro Bowl nod of his career and propelled him onto the NFL Top 100 players list at No. 60.

Mostert has spent 10 seasons in the NFL, the last three with the Dolphins. He posted 2,181 yards, with Miami, scoring 23 touchdowns on the ground and five in the passing game.

