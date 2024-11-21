Raheem Mostert gets honest about obvious demotion in Dolphins' offense
By Brian Miller
Raheem Mostert has done everything the Miami Dolphins have asked him to do since he joined the team. Mike McDaniel put faith in his former player in San Francisco, and it has worked out.
There is no denying that Mostert is not having a good season, at least not by his own standards. He is averaging a career-low 3.7 yards per carry and is on pace for just 424 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Mostert was benched recently, or at the very least, had his carries reduced considerably.
For the first time, Mostert was able to talk a bit about the changes, and he handled it like he has everything else. With dignity.
Whatever conversation Mostert had with McDaniel will stay between them, and it should. No one needs to know what they are working towards and what might be in store down the road. Miami is climbing back into the playoff hunt, and Mostert is going to be needed down the stretch.
RELATED: Dolphins named 'dark horse' to land polarizing Tua Tagovailoa replacement
Could Raheem Mostert climb his way back into a more active role with the Dolphins?
In 2023, Mostert led the league in total touchdowns alongside Christian McCaffrey and demolished two long-standing Dolphins records, including Mark Clayton's 18 touchdowns.
Mostert was having an issue holding onto the ball and fumbled at the worst possible times over a three-game span. Now, Jaylen Wright is poaching those carries.
It's not certain what Mostert will be doing or not doing in the coming weeks, but that talk with McDaniel could shed some light on it if his carries don't increase in the next game or two. In fact, if Mostert remains more on the sideline while Wright gets more work, it's a pretty clear indication that the "talk" was to let Mostert know they were going to get the younger runner more carries.
There is still a lot of season left, and we surely haven't seen the rest of Mostert this year.