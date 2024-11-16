Dolphins named 'dark horse' to land polarizing Tua Tagovailoa replacement
By Brian Miller
When your team is climbing out of a basement with hopes of turning around a season, anything is possible, but some things are ridiculous. Such is the latest Bleacher Report "dark horse" option for the Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins' 2024 season can be linked directly to not having a quality quarterback playing behind Tua Tagovailoa. They can't make the same mistake next year. Tua still faces an uncertain long-term future with the Dolphins, and his reckless play is not changing, as evidenced by his attempted tackle against the Los Angeles Rams.
However, with Tagovailoa back in the lineup, the Dolphins will likely win enough games to take them out of range of a top quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Bleacher Report has put together a list of potential landing spots for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and head coach Deion Sanders. B/R names the Dolphins as a "dark horse" landing spot for Shedeur, who seems to be all the rage lately. With him, of course, would come his father, who they believe could replace Mike McDaniel as the Dolphins' head coach.
Deion Sanders has said he will not let his son join a team via the draft that they feel is the wrong fit. He also hinted at the Dolphins being a possible landing spot. NFL teams can draft whoever they want, but no player has to actually play for that team.
Dolphins should have no interest in drafting Shedeur Sanders in 2025
Not that it matters. The Dolphins do not need Sanders anywhere around their franchise. Miami has enough problems as it is, and Sanders doesn't quite come across as the type of quarterback who will unify a franchise without making it all about himself first.
When the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around, there will be plenty of interest from teams in Sanders, and in my opinion, the Dolphins should not be one of them.
Miami has to think long-term, and if that means finding a quarterback they can groom for the future, they need to do so. However, if anyone thinks Sanders will sit for two seasons behind Tua, they are wrong.
The best spot for Sanders is probably the Las Vegas Raiders, where his dad, Deion, can be the head coach. The younger Sanders may become a good quarterback, but it has to be a nearly perfect situation for all the pieces to work, and this is where Deion's involvement will come into play.