Deion Sanders hints at pulling an Eli Manning to get Shedeur to Dolphins in 2025
By Brian Miller
Shedeur Sanders is one of the most polarizing players in football, whether on the NCAA level or as an NFL prospect. The only person who is more polarizing is his father, Deion Sanders.
The Miami Dolphins are in a tough position with their quarterback. Only a few weeks from a potential return, Tua Tagovialoa's future is a real concern. The Dolphins may have to draft security should the unthinkable happen. Deion Sanders thinks he has a solution.
Speaking with the Nightcap Podcast with Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe, the elder Sanders had a lot to say about his son's future. He took off the coach's hat and spoke as a father.
Could we see another Eli Manning situation play out? When Manning entered the draft, his father, Archie, made it clear that his son would not play for the San Diego Chargers. The Chargers drafted him No. 1 overall and then immediately traded him to the Giants, who drafted Philip Rivers. Will Deion try to force a move to get his son to the Dolphins?
Back in March, he told Barstool Sports: "There's certain cities that ain't gonna happen. It's gonna be an Eli."
He was asked about it again on the Nightcap Podcast this week. Sharpe asked: "Everybody is like, will Coach Prime pull an Eli?" And he gave yet another interesting response.
"I want what's best for him. I want him to be happy as well," Deion Sanders said. "You really don't get to dictate where your son gets to go because there's a draft process. But you know us. You know how we are. We know who ain't trying to win in the NFL. You know who's consistently in the basement year after year after year. You don't want that situation for your kid."
That's interesting enough, but his comments about the Dolphins take it a step further.
Deion Sanders says quiet part out loud about Shedeur to Dolphins
He dropped a hint about one of the destinations he is interested in for his son.
"I'm being a father now, not a coach," said Sanders. "There's a situation looming in Miami right now."
"What do you do business-wise if you're the Dolphins?" he added. "Do you go into the draft and take a quarterback, which is what I'm saying, or do you say, 'Tua, let's check this out, let's see what we're going to do.' Is his health more important than that?"
Tagovailoa is currently on Injured Reserve after suffering his third concussion in three seasons. He had to miss a minimum of four weeks, but it leaves some uncertainty over his long-term future with the Dolphins.
Based on Deion Sanders' not-so-subtle hints, it appears the Dolphins are on the shortlist of teams he would like his son to play for, speaking as a father. He spent considerable time discussing the Dolphins' quarterback situation. Following this, Johnson spelled out a situation where the Dolphins continue to lose games without Tua and use a Top 5 pick on Shedeur.
"So you just got the revelation, huh?" Deion Sanders responded.
Message received.
The Dolphins will be a hot destination for many players, given the attention that Stephen Ross pays to his facility and player comforts. Despite the poor start to the season, they are still considered one of the best teams set up for the future. However, the Dolphins should seriously consider staying as far away from Shedeur Sanders as they can get.
The younger Sanders is showing he can play the position well, and his game should translate to the NFL, but at what point will his father get the heck out of his life and let him become the player he is going to be or not be? Whichever team drafts Shedeur will also effectively draft Deion, which isn't something teams need to have in their bubble.
The elder Sanders is one of the most outspoken personalities surrounding football, and if the team that drafts his son is failing, it will not be because of his son's play, regardless of whether it is or not. It could be a nightmare situation for the Dolphins and bring more bad vibes to the team that already deals with enough problems off the field.
