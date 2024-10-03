Latest Mike McDaniel comments hint he's already losing the locker room
By Brian Miller
One of the biggest threats to an NFL team is internal strife, and nothing builds upon that more than losing. Even good football teams can hit rock bottom quickly when the wins are not being ticked off in that column. The Miami Dolphins are losing football games.
It hasn't been a question of "if" but instead "when" would Mike McDaniel lose the locker room. It appears it might be closer to happening than anyone wants to believe, even McDaniel.
The Dolphins head coach spoke with the media on Wednesday and said that there will be "difficult" conversations in coming days. He refused to speak directly on what those might be or who they will be toward, but this also sounds very much like a coach trying whatever he can to not lose his football team.
Mike McDaniel needs to fix Dolphins' problems soon or he will lose the locker room
McDaniel is loved and praised by his players, but these are the same players who have publicly and privately called Miami's practices soft. This is a team that hasn't really beat another team that is above .500 consistently. The same team that has made the postseason twice under McDaniel but has yet to advance.
A lot of fans credit McDaniel with an offensive system that borders on unstoppable, but without Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins' offense isn't even average. In fact, they are the worst in the league. Is that a backup quarterback problem or is it a McDaniel problem?
So far, McDaniel hasn't lost the fan base, but they are teetering. Losing three games isn't the problem; it is how they lost the games. The lack of discipline, preparation, and even the visible will to win a game isn't being seen on the field. That is on McDaniel and his staff, and maybe his comments reflect tough decisions with the coaching staff more than the players.
The Dolphins allowed the players to form another leadership group. It didn't work out for Joe Philbin when he did it, but McDaniel can't leave this is in the hands of the players. He is the head coach and needs to put his personal feelings for the players aside, stop being their friends, and take the leadership role he is being paid for.