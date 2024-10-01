Tyler Huntley proves he isn't ready to run the Miami Dolphins offense
By Brian Miller
On Monday night, the Miami Dolphins were horrible. They were horrible on defense and they were worse on offense. The merry-go-round at quarterback should probably continue another week because Tyler Huntley proved that he isn't ready to run this offense.
To be fair, Huntley has been in the system for just under two weeks, and Mike McDaniel once again did him no favors with his play-calling. On the other hand, Huntley didn't show enough to warrant faith in keeping him beyond this contest.
Skylar Thompson sat out with a chest injury he suffered last week against the Seahawks. He wasn't good prior to the injury, but clearly the Dolphins' best chances for any success is going to be someone who has familiarity with the system. That is Thompson and not Huntley.
Tyler Huntley didn't come close to getting the job done for Miami
For the fourth game in a row, fans are going crazy over McDaniel's play-calling. His inability to call proper plays is not setting up any of the Dolphins' quarterbacks for success. McDaniel has said that he was not going to change the offense for Huntley, but he clearly did and was lost in the process.
Adding to the pain of watching Huntley fail was the lack of strong play from the offensive line - the group was manhandled by the Titans' defensive front. They couldn't run block and they couldn't pass protect. It was a brutal offensive effort in the loss.
McDaniel is going to be on the verge of losing his team if he can't figure it out. The team is not prepared and clearly isn't being coached up properly. The Dolphins need to figure it out because nothing they are doing is working.
The Dolphins don't have many options and they are not going to trade for another quarterback. If Tua Tagovailoa should go down again this year, the season will be written off.