Tyler Huntley may not be the Dolphins' early-season savior fans hope for
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have finally made their decision at quarterback, no longer keeping things a secret ahead of Monday Night Football.
Miami had three choices at quarterback this week, Skylar Thompson, Tim Boyle, and Tyler Huntley. Many fans were pounding their fists for Huntley to start. They're glad that it was announced that 'Snoop' indeed will be leading the offense out onto the field. While there's plenty of excitement surrounding Huntley making his first Miami appearance, fans need to cool it a bit with the hype they're building up for him.
Tyler Huntley is all set to start MNF for the Miami Dolphins
Huntley has been in the league for four seasons and has a 3-6 record as a starter. He has eight touchdowns to seven interceptions. His best season was in 2022 when he made the Pro Bowl with a 2-2 record. Why? Because that year the NFL named alternates to the teams and in that season, they had to go a lot deeper than normal. If we are being truthful, Huntley wasn't a Pro Bowl player.
Dolphins fans are more excited about the unknown because the truth is Thompson and Boyle do not give the Dolphins a chance to win. Huntley may not either, but most fans have only seen his highlights. There is a truth and reality that fans are dismissing - Huntley is not a starter.
In his four seasons with the Ravens, Huntley was the backup to Lamar Jackson and only saw the field when Jackson was hurt. The Ravens thought so highly of Huntley that they did not re-sign him this offseason to be their backup.
Huntley joined the Browns and played well through training camp, but in the end, Cleveland opted to keep Jameis Winston and the far less experienced Dorian Thompson-Robinson instead of Huntley. Huntley was released and then re-joined the Ravens, this time to their practice squad.
Dolphins fans need to realize that Huntley isn't the savior. He is hope. His ability to run the ball is far more impressive than what he shows throwing the ball. In Miami, there should be some tempered enthusiasm. He has never played with a WR group like the Dolphins have and you could argue that the running game is just as good as what the Ravens had. He doesn't have the same offensive line.
Huntley isn't the best option to lead the Dolphins, but he is the best option for what the Dolphins have on the roster right now. It's not because he is a great quarterback, but because we already know Thompson and Boyle are not the solution. Come Monday night, though, Miami supporters can't expect him to put up Tua Tagovailoa-type numbers.