Mike McDaniel hints at major QB change for the Dolphins this week
By Brian Miller
Skylar Thompson is injured, and Mike McDaniel won't say when he will return, but he isn't ruling out his backup quarterback just yet. The Miami Dolphins head coach also knows there is a problem at QB regardless if Thompson is healthy enough to play or not.
McDaniel told the media that Thompson is "day to day." Thompson suffered a chest injury on Sunday afternoon against the Seahawks. There have been many questions about what the Dolphins' plans are if they are without Thompson and many more about whether or not they should find someone else.
The Miami head coach didn't go into many details during a recent press conference. He would not rule out Thompson playing on Monday night, but acknowledged there is a problem. In fact, in the same breath, McDaniel said that Tyler Huntley could start against the Titans too.
Tyler Huntley could be line to start for the Dolphins against the Titans
McDaniel won't speak ill about any player specifically, so keeping Thompson as a possibility to start is consistent with how he operates in front of the media, but also saying that Huntley could start is a promising development.
At some point, Tua will return to the field. He has made it clear he doesn't want to retire. McDaniel said that he will meet with neurologists soon to see where he is at. Last week, he was cleared to do day-to-day tasks and fly to Seattle.
Regardless of when he plays, the Dolphins have to take care of themselves and Huntley may not know the system, but he still brings more athleticism, experience, and potential than Thompson and Tim Boyle combined.
With two weeks of practice, Huntley should be able to do enough. His ability to create space in the pocket will allow receivers to get open, and he is a smart runner. Fans are calling for Huntley to start in primetime. Soon enough, we'll find out if that ends up being the case or not.