Mike McDaniel gives the worst explanation for Dolphins signing Jets castoff
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins decided to release Mike White after training camp, many believed they were going to add a better quarterback to the roster, one that might challenge Skylar Thompson.
Instead, the Dolphins signed Tim Boyle to the practice squad and had fans scratching their heads.
Boyle spent last season with the New York Jets, throwing for 360 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions. The Jets went 0-2 in his starts.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel met with the media and was asked specifically about the addition and why Boyle was the answer for the QB3 position. McDaniel called Boyle a "good fit" and cited the coaching he has previously had, specifically Bobby Slowik and Matt LaFleur, both with close ties to McDaniel.
"This past preseason, I thought he did a great job," said McDaniel. "It helped me personally having personal connections with two of his previous coaches (Slowik and LaFleur)."
"You want to add value to the room and you want to make sure that the personalities fit, and that really the group can grow together. Not only as a player, but as a person, that's what Boyle fit for me and fit for our group."
Mike McDaniel's explanation for signing Tim Boyle isn't particularly convincing
McDaniel believes that Boyle did a great job in the preseason, but he relies on his connection with other coaches and what they may be telling him. McDaniel was also concerned about the locker room. He spoke about the fit, the type of person Boyle is, and how he would fit within the group.
Boyle threw four passes in his first two seasons with the Packers. In his one season with the Lions, he went 0-3, throwing 94 times for three touchdowns. He played in one game with the Bears in 2022 before joining the Jets in 2023, where he was 0-2. Boyle has yet to get his first victory at the NFL level.
Boyle may be a good fit with McDaniel, but the question remains: Why him? Boyle hasn't done much in his five seasons, and he is at a point in his career where he may not get an opportunity to do much more than he has already. The odds of him growing into a starter are nearly none, and the potential to become the primary backup is getting thinner. His best option is running a scout team.
It has been pointed out, and rightfully so, that any team that has to rely on the emergency third quarterback to win games is in a bad situation, regardless of who is behind center, and that is the case with Boyle.