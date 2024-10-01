3 Dolphins to blame for blowout loss to Titans on Monday Night Football
By Brian Miller
The Tennessee Titans have not won a football game since last season when they beat the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. On Monday night, they got their second win and first of the 2024 season.
Miami has one victory and, right now, can expect to lose its next two games before Week 8, when Tua Tagovailoa could return. Monday night was ugly. It made the Week 3 game in Seattle look like a playoff fight.
While Tyler Huntley gave no one a reason to believe he is the right quarterback for the Dolphins right now, he clearly wasn't the entire problem. The Dolphins were a mess, but could you pinpoint three players that stood out as a problem?
Dolphins to blame for embarrassing loss to Titans in Week 4
Tyreek Hill
Tyreek Hill didn't lose the game for the Dolphins, but he didn't do anything to win it either or put the Dolphins in a position to win it. Instead, he dropped a couple of passes and his lack of urgency on a backward pass led to a recorded fumble for Huntley.
Hill should have made the catch. He has made tougher catches throughout his career, but where he really failed was his nonchalant effort to recover the ball. In fact, he didn't try to at all. Hill has to do better and can't be simply an uphill flyer for deep passes.
Clearly, Hill is frustrated with his lack of use, but it is players like him who need to find a way to step up and lead rather than throw a fit on the sideline. It was warranted, but he needs to look in the mirror, too.
Offensive line
Rookie Patrick Paul got his first start. He did well, but the line play is getting worse without the benefit of Tua's fast release. They are being exposed for what they are—a soft unit that is only asked to do anything for a second or two. That's all they are capable of.
Chris Grier's declaration about the line not being a problem is nothing more than egg on his face at this point, and they are all to blame. The line can't pass protect and they can't run block consistently. Huntley is a mobile quarterback, but on Monday, the line couldn't give him room to breathe.
It isn't going to get any easier in the coming weeks, and the Dolphins don't have any options that can help them.
Mike McDaniel
We can't leave Mike McDaniel off this list. The Dolphins were not prepared to play football for the fourth week in a row. McDaniel is buddy-buddy with his players and wants to be their friend, but if this continues, he will be lucky to have a job.
For the fourth week in a row, McDaniel has been out-coached in every facet of the game, and his nuances will wear thin with players. Monday proved again that McDaniel is over his head and doesn't know what to do without Tagovailoa.
Fans watched as more backups led their teams to victories in Week 4 while the Dolphins couldn't beat a winless team at home. That's on McDaniel.