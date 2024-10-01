Tyreek Hill explodes on sideline as Dolphins get smacked at home by Titans
By Mike Luciano
The Miami Dolphins' season just went from bad to worse in a matter of a few hours. The team came into their matchup with the Tennessee Titans 1-2 (with the one win being an improbable late comeback against a winless team) after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was concussed in Week 2.
Despite backup quarterback and South Florida native Tyler Huntley having had success as Lamar Jackson's deputy with the Baltimore Ravens, he looked completely overwhelmed against the Titans in his debut with Miami. Even with Will Levis leaving the game early, Tyreek Hill and the offense were unable to make much of anything happen and Miami is now 1-3 on the year.
The Dolphins were trailing as much as 22-6 in the middle of the fourth quarter, as Titans backup Mason Rudolph was looking stronger than Huntley. Hill, who only had four catches for 23 yards, was letting his visible frustration boil over onto the sideline.
Hill was caught by cameras letting the Miami coaching staff hear it after the Dolphins showed no signs of getting up off the mat. Some struggles were to be expected with Huntley under center, but things got fairly bleak when Miami fell behind to Rudolph and the winless Titans at home.
Tyreek Hill seen furious on sideline after Dolphins struggle vs. Titans
Huntley didn't even crack 100 yards passing despite both Hill and Jaylen Waddle being healthy. While McDaniel's offense is very complex and relies on precise timing, Huntley being unable to succeed with those weapons around him should be viewed as very concerning.
On top of the downgrade from Tagovailoa, Tennessee's defense was able to shut down Miami's explosive running game and put Huntley under pressure when he did drop back. Such meltdowns have become rare in the Mike McDaniel era, but everyone has a stinker every now and again.
Hill's mood is understandable, to a degree, as Miami is watching their playoff hopes slide away in very depressing fashion. Unless Huntley somehow plays like a right-handed Tagovailoa in the next few games, the Dolphins could find themselves picking very high in next year's draft.