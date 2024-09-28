NFL insider provides important update on Tua Tagovailoa's return
By Ryan Heckman
For a couple of weeks now, the Miami Dolphins have been without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after the veteran suffered another concussion during a game against the Buffalo Bills. Since Tua went down, the Dolphins have also had their fair share of additional issues at quarterback, namely with backup Skylar Thompson getting injured as well.
Now, as they get set to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, the position seems to be up in the air. However, NFL insider Tom Pelissero has been staying up on Tua's recovery and recently provided yet another update for fans; this one seems as positive as you can get.
Making an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Pelissero was asked about Tua's current state and mentioned the fact that the Dolphins quarterback was with the team for their Week 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
"He did make that trip (to Seattle). The doctors cleared him to fly," Pelissero said.
He went on to talk about what the doctors have told him, recently, and how it will impact his daily routine and, ultimately, his return to the field.
Doctors have told Tua Tagovailoa to try and live his normal life, albeit with one key stipulation
"The short version of what they've told him is, 'if you're feeling good, do all your normal activities, just not football stuff.'
"And that's what Tua wants. He wants to be engaged. He's been in meetings. He was on the sideline ... that all tracks with what we've been reporting, which is that Tua intends to be back on the field at some point in the future, and quite possibly, later on this season," the insider concluded.
Since the very early stages of Tua's most recent injury, the plan had seemed for him to try and get back on the field this season. Of course, opinions on the matter varied, but none of them really mattered. This is all about Tagovailoa, after all.
Now that we're a couple of weeks out from the initial scare, though, things appear to be progressing in a positive manner. The Dolphins haven't gone out and tried trading for a quarterback; instead just signing veteran Tyler Huntley. That should speak volumes about their plans at the position and how they'd like to hope Tua is back at some point in 2024.
Whether he'll be back this season or not, though, is still far from being revealed as truth. There's still quite the road ahead for Tua, but all of the latest signs and reports should be encouraging not only for Tua himself, but for every Dolphins fan keeping up with his situation as well.