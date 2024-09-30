4 bold predictions for Tyler Huntley's Dolphins debut on MNF vs. Titans
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are in such a horrible place that fans are excited at the prospect of a third-string, former practice squad quarterback starting his first game.
Is it a testament to the hopes of the Dolphins faithful or an indictment on Chris Grier and the coaching staff? It is hard to get excited about a player running scout-team practices for the Baltimore Ravens only two weeks ago. Now, the hometown quarterback is starting for his favorite childhood team. "It's a dream come true," Huntley said.
Last week, we expected a lot more from Skylar Thompson, who did not deliver our predictions. I expected turnovers, as it was assumed he would try to force-feed the ball to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but I also expected a bigger game from the tight ends to help the quarterback situation.
This week, our predictions are much more modest and realistic with Tyler Huntley.
4. Tyler Huntley will rush for 75 or more yards
If head coach Mike McDaniel is as smart as some believe, he will begin this game running the ball as much as he can. The Tennessee Titans will focus on stopping the run, so McDaniel has to get that part of his game clicking. That means Huntley needs to have designed rollout pass plays that allow him to take off every chance he gets.
Huntley's ability to make plays with his legs may be more important than his arm tonight, and that could make the difference in the game's outcome.
3. Dolphins won't be afraid to throw it deep
Skylar Thompson was hesitant against the Seattle Seahawks; Huntley won't be. Look for the Dolphins quarterback to slide around the pocket or move out of it and buy time to allow Hill and Waddle to create space and throwing lanes. If he can move around, the Dolphins' offense will find success because the offensive line isn't great at pass-blocking.
What Huntley can't do is stand in the pocket like Thompson did last weekend. His strength is moving around, and if he can do that, the Dolphins will move the ball.
2. Tyler Huntley will throw three touchdown passes
The Dolphins need to generate offensive points, and so far, they have yet to do that. Over the last two weeks, the offense has been a non-factor outside of setting up the opposing team with good field position and time of possession. Huntley has the ability to change that.
The key for Huntley is quick reads and decisions. Against the Seahawks, Thompson was a statue, and it was a drive killer. This week, Huntley has to take over the offense, and that means leading the team, getting on his linemen about pre-snap penalties, and scoring touchdowns.
With his ability to run and his quickness in the pocket, Huntley will find himself in scoring positions, and he should deliver with some consistency, provided McDaniel gives him better play-calling than he gave Thompson.
1. Dolphins will rise around Huntley and win on MNF
Miami has its backs against the wall. A loss could put the Dolphins in a bigger hole than they can climb out of in the AFC East division race, and losing to the Titans would be a huge early-season blow to their AFC conference record, which could come into play later this year.
The Dolphins are spinning their wheels until Tua Tagovailoa comes back, but tonight, I expect them to play mad. I expect both sides to be aggressive, and I see Huntley putting the team on his shoulders and legs and leading them to a win.
With Huntley moving the ball, finding lanes to throw in, and gifting the offensive line "time," Miami should be able to sustain drives and control the clock, thus giving the defense time to rest and control their side of the ball.