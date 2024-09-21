4 bold predictions for Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson vs. the Seahawks
By Brian Miller
It's time for Skylar Thompson to prove he belongs in the NFL. Thompson doesn't need to be the next Patrick Mahomes any more than he needs to be the next Tua Tagovailoa, but if he can somehow be Matt Moore, everything might just be okay.
The Miami Dolphins have a long tradition of great backup quarterbacks, but like their decades-long search for a franchise quarterback, the backups have been far worse, Moore excluded. This week, Thompson can become just another name that starts a game or he can elevate himself to the likes of Don Strock and Scott Mitchell. We all know that asking him to be the next Earl Morrall is a little unfair. At this point, we would take Moore, who was actually quite good during his time in Miami.
The Miami Dolphins and their fans are hoping that Thompson can be more than just serviceable this week, but honestly, that may not be the case. Here are four predictions for his first start of the season:
4. Skylar Thompson will force the ball to his top two wide receivers
Thompson's erratic and inconsistent play during the preseason can't be overlooked, no matter how much you want to put on the receivers he was playing with. Yes, they were not the best options for any quarterback, but Thompson isn't going to step into this game with a plethora of talent. He will have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but both of them have been held in check. Don't expect them to explode with Thompson. In fact, the Dolphins' power duo at receiver may not get as involved as some may think. Thompson will target them often, but most of his accomplishments will come from somewhere else.
3. The Dolphins will focus on getting the ball to their tight ends and RBs
If Thompson succeeds and beats the Seahawks, his higher completion throws will come by outlets like running back and tight end. De'Von Achane and Jeff Wilson Jr. should be involved in the passing game, while Jonnu Smith could have his biggest game as a member of the Dolphins. Both TE and RB should play a prominent role in this week's game, as the Seahawks will work to take away the rushing attack. Seattle's defense will still contain Hill and Waddle, but the focus on the run-defense will open the swing-flat routes for the running backs and the medium-range passing lane for the tight ends.
2. Skylar Thompson will throw 2 INTs and lose a fumble
Thompson will not have a perfect Sunday despite the optimism surrounding his first start. In fact, it won't be a good start at all, and by the fourth quarter, fans may be pounding their fists for Tyler Huntley. Thompson's ball control is going to be a problem, but before you think this is a negative take on Thompson's ability, it is more a result of the Dolphins' offensive line not being able to pass-block consistently.
Thompson is going to see a lot of pressure, and he will get sacked multiple times. That will eventually lead to him losing the ball, but he could also lose a snap just as easily, considering the exchanges between center and quarterback haven't been consistent either. The interceptions will also result from him trying too hard to make plays under pressure, and while it can be avoided, Thompson is carrying a big load on his shoulders.
1. Skylar Thompson will last the entire game
Fans will see Thompson get off to a slow start and it should be expected. He will not be crisp and the first two quarters will likely be bad. The Dolphins defense will keep Miami in the game and by the time the fourth quarter begins, Thompson will have settled down and his passing will be less forced.
Thompson will be in a position to win the game on Sunday and pull it off in the final 15 minutes, but he has to keep his confidence. Two touchdowns should be expected, but Miami should also add at least one more on the ground. The Dolphins won't score more than 24 points, and Jason Sanders may be the difference in a win or loss, but Thompson will play well enough despite the hiccups and turnovers to keep Miami close enough to pull out a win. We don't expect Huntley to see action in this one.