Jaylen Waddle quote on Skylar Thompson should give Dolphins fans hope for Week 3
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins find themselves in a position they have been in before, but would have rather avoided. Now, they turn to Skylar Thompson to try to take down the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Week 3.
Miami fans are not optimistic despite the fact Thompson has started in both the regular season and the playoffs for the Dolphins. While it may not look good for the offense until Tua Tagovailoa returns, one Dolphins player isn't concerned. Jaylen Waddle met with the press and said he is confident in the backup quarterback:
Jaylen Waddle is excited to see what Skylar Thompson can do vs. the Seahawks
Waddle may be saying all the right things, but are Dolphins fans buying into what he is telling them? Not really. The star wideout is doing everything he can to try and hype up his teammate, but no one can deny there's a massive dropoff between Tagovailoa and Thompson.
Of course, Waddle isn't going to stand at a microphone and say they don't have confidence in Thompson or anyone else. He is backing up his quarterback's confidence. The good news is Thompson will get the chance to play with Waddle and Tyreek Hill as opposed to the third-team players he dressed with during the preseason.
The Dolphins, however, have bigger problems. While the run-blocking grades thus far have been good, the pass-blocking has been awful. Miami has to assume the Seahawks will focus on taking away the Dolphins' running game and forcing Thompson into making plays with his arm. He is not overly accurate, and the defense won't have to disguise a lot of looks to confuse him.
Seattle should be able to attack Miami head-on until the Dolphins can show they can run their offense with Thompson. Mike McDaniel said that he will not change the offense simply because Thompson is the quarterback, but that, too, is a problem because McDaniel's play-calling through the first two weeks has been a disappointment.