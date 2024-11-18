Mike McDaniel puts league on notice after Dolphins' emphatic win vs. Raiders
By Brian Miller
Mike McDaniel called an impressive game in Sunday's big win over the Las Vegas Raiders. It was something Miami Dolphins fans had not seen in a long time, and it was the first time under McDaniel.
The Dolphins' approach versus the Raiders could have been a high-powered, high-octane offense that churned out points. The Raiders' defense was overmatched from the start, but McDaniel went into the game with a plan and never had to alter it.
The game plan was the simplest plan McDaniel could have called. Mix the run with the pass, spread the ball around, and take the short lanes to, in essence, control the game with methodical long drives.
READ MORE: Tyreek Hill had the perfect reaction to Dolphins' season-saving win vs. Raiders
Mike McDaniel send a clear message to Dolphins locker room
McDaniel called a great game, but his leadership was as impressive. The Dolphins are building momentum, but he knows they have work ahead.
"We called this s---," McDaniel said in the locker room postgame. "It was our burden to bear, and we are pushing through. And now everyone gets to see s--- behind closed doors, OK?"
Miami was so good offensively that the Raiders couldn't stop it even when they finally got them into third-and fourth-down situations. The Dolphins went 8-for-12 on third down and converted both fourth-down attempts. They didn't punt in the entire game while holding the ball for 33:12 to control the tempo.
Two of the Dolphins' seven drives lasted over eight minutes, and another fell just short of that mark. They held the ball, controlled the clock, and achieved everything they wanted to offensively.
This ball-control offense was impressive to watch, even if it wasn't exciting for the fans. It was an overall perfect plan that didn't need to be altered. Miami scored on six of its seven drives—the only exception coming as time expired in the second quarter.
Miami will play the New England Patriots next week. They beat them earlier in the season, but it took the entire game and a Patriots touchdown that was wiped off the board as time was ticking off to win it. The Patriots are now starting Drake Maye at quarterback, but the Dolphins have Tua Tagovailoa, who missed the first game.
The Dolphins are on fire, and McDaniel's play-calling helped them win on Sunday.