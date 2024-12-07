Mike McDaniel's explanation for Raheem Mostert benching raises more questions
By Brian Miller
It is amazing how things can change in a single year. In 2023, Raheem Mostert led the league in touchdowns; now, he can't get on the field.
The Miami Dolphins' season has been on the line the last few weeks after their ugly 2-6 start, but since fumbling twice in the span of three games, Mostert has become a backup runner, and it seems that isn't going to change soon.
Mike McDaniel has had to answer questions about Mostert's "benching," which continues to be a contentious subject.
READ MORE: Tua Tagovailoa finally takes accountability for Dolphins' failed season
Last week against the Green Bay Packers, the Dolphins needed tough, physical yards near the goal line. Mostert should have been the physical back to plow through the line. He wasn't. Instead, the Dolphins ran four plays from inside the Green Bay 10: two handoffs to De'Von Achane, an incomplete pass to Jonnu Smith, and a sack on fourth down.
Mike McDaniel gives unclear reason for Raheem Mostert's declining opportunities
When asked about Mostert's apparent benching and his health, McDaniel did his best to sidestep the question by answering and saying nothing.
"I think there's a lot of factors at hand. I think he's been an unbelievable teammate in the process. He's had a couple things pop up that it wouldn't be fair to his body to over-press him. I think it's important to me that with a very talented backfield that everyone gets opportunities," said McDaniel.
"I've said it before, but it is a lot less to do with Raheem not doing something, and much more to do with multiple talented players who are taking advantage of opportunities as well. Specifically with Raheem Mostert on this team, I wouldn't ever put him in a box in terms of, this is what his contribution will look like always. I know he can help us win this season."
The writing appears to be on the wall that this may be Mostert's last season as a Dolphin.
Clearly, the Dolphins like the players behind Mostert a lot more, and that is fine, considering Mostert is over the age of 30 and his career is winding down. Miami will have to find another running back if Mostert leaves. Achane and Jaylen Wright are both speed runners, but neither is considered that short-yardage power back the Dolphins need. They had that in Chris Brooks but let him go to keep Jeff Wilson. Brooks helped the Packers beat Miami on Thanksgiving.
Mostert's best days are behind him, and while McDaniel won't say it is a health reason or something else, the timing of the soft-benching came after a second costly fumble, and he hasn't put the ball back in Mostert's hands consistently since.
Since the Dolphins' last game against the Buffalo Bills, when Mostert attempted 10 rushes, he has not had more than five in a game. He had five carries against the Packers and isn't adding much in the passing game. The Dolphins have clearly moved on from Mostert, and that isn't good for his future in Miami.