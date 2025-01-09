Chris Grier reveals what Calais Campbell said about possible Dolphins return

The Miami Dolphins came one game short of releasing veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell, and now the 17-year NFL footballer will hit free agency.

Miami was rumored to be ready to release Campbell had they been eliminated from the playoffs prior to Week 18 so he could pursue a Super Bowl. That didn't happen, and when March arrives, Campbell will try to find an avenue to get a ring if he decides to play for an 18th season.

Most think the chances of Campbell returning to the Dolphins are extremely low, but that may not be the case if Chris Grier is to be believed. Speaking with the media following the season-ending elimination in Week 18, Grier was asked about Campbell potentially returning.

"I don't want to speak for him, but he's indicated that if he does decide to play that he loved his time here and we would be a very strong consideration to come back if he decides to play again, and we would welcome him back with open arms," said Grier.

The Dolphins GM stressed the importance of Campbell's leadership and what he meant to his teammates. That kind of respect is something that is earned over years of playing the game. Campbell has said that he loves helping his teammates get better and that he doesn't shy away from being a mentor.

Would Calais Campbell actually consider returning to Dolphins?

Campbell was one of the best offseason additions the Dolphins made last year, and fans would be thrilled if he came back for another season.

It would be a great thought, but the reality is a bit different. The Baltimore Ravens wanted him and were reportedly willing to trade for him before the deadline. It's hard to imagine the Ravens not being a better destination for Campbell, who wants to win a Super Bowl title. After spending a season with the Dolphins, he has to know there are too many variables that could keep them out of the playoffs again next season.

Campbell is no longer chasing money, so Miami can't woo him with a big contract. They couldn't afford it if they wanted to. Chances are, Campbell will play somewhere else in 2025 if he opts to play at all, and Dolphins fans will root for him personally, but it's a slim chance he will return to Miami, and that is just the reality of a 17-year veteran still chasing his hopes and dreams.

More Dolphins News and Analysis