Dolphins latest roster move leaves secondary an absolute mess

On Friday, the Miami Dolphins moved on from running back Raheem Mostert. On Friday afternoon, they continued to purge the roster.

Miami announced two more veteran releases that will have major impacts on the roster, and it won't be easy to fill one of them.

Free agency is going to be a lot more interesting after the Dolphins also announced the releases of starting cornerback Kendall Fuller and starting tight end Durham Smythe.

While neither move comes as a surprise it shows the Dolphins are coming to terms with the fact they need to make tough decisions this offseason just to become cap-compliant. The money they doled out last season to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle is creating a problem, as there is little money left to keep or buy players.

Kendall Fuller's one-and-done season with Miami Dolphins was marred with injury and decreasing play.

Fuller replaced Xavien Howard at the start of the 2024 season. Howard was released with a post-June 1st designation, and he ended up remaining out of the league last year.

Fuller didn't showcase the same level of play that made him attractive on the free agent market, and the Dolphins are now going to eat over $5 million in dead cap just trimming around $2.9 million off the cap.

The bigger problem is the Dolphins don't have anyone on the roster ready to take over on the boundary. Miami will now have to his free agency looking for a replacement or roll the dice in the draft again. Already short two safeties, the Dolphins' secondary has become a huge question mark.

Both Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer are slated to be free agents and the Dolphins also need to make decisions on Siran Neal and more importantly Kader Kohou.

Cam Smith should have been the heir-apparent to the open cornerback job but after two seasons he clearly isn't ready for an increased role.

More Dolphins News and Analysis