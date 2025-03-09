5 realistic Jevon Holland replacements the Dolphins should target in free agency

Entering the 2025 offseason, the Miami Dolphins knew they were going to have a problem at safety. Chris Grier had to have known this would be a problem but didn't address it in 2024.

The Dolphins took a risk at the position, signing Jordan Poyer to pair with Jevon Holland but failing to address the lack of depth behind them. A year later, Holland and Poyer will likely depart in free agency.

Grier didn't have the foresight to address the position previously and now likely has to replace both of them. With only Patrick McMorris returning in 2025, the Dolphins must prioritize the position.

Realistic safety targets for the Dolphins to replace Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer in free agency

Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

The Athletic's Mike Jones predicts the Dolphins will have interest in signing Hufanga, and for good reason. While he won't be nearly as expensive as Holland, Hufanga will have more teams than just the Dolphins wanting to sign him. Hufanga is a good football player when healthy, and he would fit in well with Anthony Weaver's defense. Price will be the key, however.

Camryn Bynum, Minnesota Vikings

Bynum has spent the last couple of years with Brian Flores as his defensive coordinator. If we remember anything of Flores' time in Miami, it is that he is disciplined and loves his secondary players. If Bynum hits the market, he could get paid well, but the Dolphins could still be in play. In 2023, Bynum registered 103 tackles from the safety spot.

Justin Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

Reid is coming off three consecutive Super Bowl seasons with the Chiefs, and if they don't retain him, he will look to get a top contract on the market. He will be entering the eighth season and is a proven asset on defense. If Miami is planning to allocate money to the position, Reid could be in play.

Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

Another Vikings safety, Smith is 36 years old and could become a veteran leader in Miami's defense in the same way Calais Campbell did last year. The six-time Pro Bowler is at the end of his career and could be brought in far cheaper than other safeties.

Justin Simmons, Atlanta Falcons

The Dolphins could have added Simmons last year. Simmons didn't sign with anyone until later in the offseason, but the former Pro Bowler could have a big impact on the Dolphins' secondary. His 2024 season in Atlanta was good but not great, and he is a player who, like Smith, is heading to the end of his career. This will be his 10th NFL season.

