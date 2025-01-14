Jevon Holland gets honest about his future with the Miami Dolphins

Jevon Holland never reached an elite level with the Miami Dolphins. Now, he may get to hit the free agent market.

Holland isn't concerned about his future with the Dolphins, or anywhere else for that matter. If he stays, great. If he leaves, he is OK with that, too. Holland spoke with NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe about his future, and he made it clear that it's not in his hands.

Holland said he is open to playing somewhere else in the interview, and he is likely to get that chance. The cap-strapped Dolphins may not be able to afford what Holland will command on the open market.

"I do, but I'm also open to the possibility of being somewhere. I wouldn't hate the idea of coming back. I wouldn't hate the idea of leaving," said Holland. "I'm really not stressing about anything."

Jevon Holland is perfectly content not returning to Dolphins

General manager Chris Grier didn't bother talking with Holland last offseason about a new contract. Ahead of the 2024 season, Holland said there were no conversations about a new deal. Grier handed out more money to Jalen Ramsey, Jaylen Waddle, Tua Tagovailoa, and Tyreek Hill, but not Holland.

Holland didn't have a great season, but he is still considered the top free-agent safety in 2025. That puts the onus on Grier to make an offer that Holland won't turn down; that isn't likely, and the best Grier should hope for is Holland bringing back an offer he receives for the Dolphins to match.

His words may not be what Miami fans want to hear, but they are honest. Clearly, Holland isn't going to give the Dolphins any discount. He doesn't seem like a guy who has loyalties to the team that drafted him. There is nothing wrong with that, and it is actually refreshing to hear a player talk about his future without all the niceties that are typically thrown around.

The fact Holland is fine with staying or going seems to be a nice way of saying, "I'm chasing money," and if that is the case, good for him for being honest about it.

