Jevon Holland free agency rumor hasn't gone down well with Dolphins fans

The Miami Dolphins don't talk contracts with the public, but that doesn't mean a player won't open up and tell the media what might be going on. Such is the case with Jevon Holland.

Holland spoke with the media ahead of the team's Week 18 game against the New York Jets, and it seems as though there has been some movement with the Dolphins toward a new contract. Well, there has been talk.

Holland is in the final year of his rookie deal, which will end when the league's new year begins in March. If Holland hits free agency, he is expected to be one of the top targeted players despite the poor 2024 season.

It sounds like the Dolphins are open to the idea of bringing him back.

"Impending free agent Jevon Holland said he would love to return next season and there have been conversations with the Dolphins and his agent David Mulugheta," writes Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. "Whether Fins carve out the cap space - when they're up against the cap - is the question that must play out. He could get a big offer elsewhere, of course."

Most of the responses under Jackson's post are from unhappy Dolphins fans who don't want to see the team overpay. But should they re-sign Holland?

Should the Dolphins re-sign Jevon Holland if he wants to return?

It will be interesting to see if the Dolphins can create room to get a deal done or if this is nothing more than due diligence ahead of the offseason, which could officially begin this week. Up until now, there has been no direct knowledge of the two sides communicating on an extension.

The short answer is yes. If Holland is willing to come back on a team-friendly or incentive-laden deal, the Dolphins should explore every option to get him back, but what they must avoid is overpaying for a player who ranked quite low across the NFL safeties.

Holland did not play up to his potential this year, struggling with tackles throughout the season and making only a few impact plays. His PFF grade of 60.6 ranks 109th of 166 safeties this season.

If the Dolphins move on, they will have options in the draft, where many believe Miami will hope to land Malaki Starks of Georgia. Starks is considered one of the top two safeties in this upcoming draft.

