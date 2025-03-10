How Dolphins can fix their biggest needs in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft

It takes money to fix a football team with a lot of holes, and the Miami Dolphins have a lot of holes. The last two years have been fun to watch, but Chris Grier hasn't been smart with Stephen Ross' money, and now, it's a problem.

Miami's roster isn't beyond the point of repair. Changes are required, but the Dolphins can fix their biggest needs this offseason.

Grier must focus on the defensive line, offensive line, safety, cornerback, and backup quarterback. The Dolphins also need more depth at running back, wide receiver, tight end, and linebacker. That's pretty much the entire roster. With 10 draft picks and a reasonable amount of money to spend in free agency, the trick is not to get hyped on one player and overpay.

How can the Dolphins fix the roster?

Breaking down the Dolphins' biggest needs entering free agency

Quarterback

Miami needs to find a veteran in free agency and draft a player to develop. Using a fourth- or fifth-round selection on a QB makes sense. Zach Wilson should be a cheap option in free agency, but they should look at Marcus Mariota or Jimmy Garoppolo.

Best option: Jimmy Garoppolo

Tight end

A mid-round draft pick would help, but the best option is to sign a free agent. The Dolphins like Julian Hill, while Jonnu Smith had an excellent 2024 season. They will run it back with him and probably keep Tanner Conner around. Miami should sign an affordable free agent for depth and let the draft play out. Unless they are looking at Tyler Warren in Round 1, they should wait until Day 3.

Best option: Luke Lachey, Iowa, on Day 3 of the draft

Wide receiver

There are plenty of low-end receivers on the free-agent market. They should seriously look at Hunter Renfrow, who sat out all of last season. He would be a cheap option who plays well from the slot and has good hands. Miami fans will want a draft pick, but there is no big need to waste a selection with so many other needs.

Best option: Day 3 draft pick and Hunter Renfrow in free agency

Running back

Jeff Wilson Jr. is an easy option to bring back on a one-year deal. He provides depth, but the Dolphins could take advantage of a deep rookie class on Day 3.

Best option: Montrell Johnson Jr., Florida, on Day 3 of the draft

Offensive line

The Dolphins need offensive line help more than anything. Allocating money to both guard positions is, sadly, needed. Brandon Scherff is a long-time veteran who played well last season for the Jaguars. He could stay in Florida and bring veteran leadership to the line. They still need another starter. Cheaper one-year options could include Dalton Risner and Kevin Zeitler, and both would be big improvements. Will Fries of the Colts is another option.

The Dolphins also need to draft a lineman, but if both starting guard spots are not addressed in free agency, they will have to potentially reach for one in the draft. Miami needs to use free agency and the draft to fix this need.

Best option: Brandon Scherff and Will Fries in free agency; Tate Ratledge, Georgia, in Round 3

Defensive line

The first and second rounds will provide an opportunity for Miami to address the position, but they must also use free agency. Calling Javon Hargrave to gauge his salary demands would make sense. Most teams don't let good defensive tackles hit the market, making the draft a more important avenue.

Best option: Re-sign Benito Jones and Da'Shawn Hand; draft a lineman in early rounds

Linebacker

The Dolphins don't need a lot. If the draft fell right, they could add a top linebacker. Bringing back Tyrel Dodson is a smart move to make. There are plenty of mid-level free agents the Dolphins could sign, and if the draft doesn't work out early, adding physical guys in the middle rounds would fill depth needs.

Best option: Re-sign Tyrel Dodson; Dre Greenlaw in free agency; draft linebacker on Day 3

Secondary

There is a huge need in the secondary, as Miami has no starter opposite Jalen Ramsey, while both starting safeties will likely depart in free agency. The Dolphins could find starters at both positions in the early rounds.

Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts would make sense on Day 2. The Dolphins must also use free agency. Many believe they could try to sign free-agent safety Talanoa Hufanga, who would solve one problem.

There are no perfect options at cornerback. The Dolphins have put themselves in a bad position with recent corner mistakes, and Grier needs to avoid making another one by throwing big money at a name. They could draft a cornerback early, but No. 13 overall may be too high unless Will Johnson falls.

Best safety option: Talanoa Hufanga in free agency; Xavier Watts, Notre Dame in Round 2

Best cornerback option: Tre'Davious White in free agency; draft cornerback in early rounds

