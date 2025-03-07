49ers gift Dolphins the ideal free-agent target to replace Calais Campbell

Calais Campbell may have shown the way for the Miami Dolphins and Chris Grier to fill their defensive tackle needs by signing a lower-end one-year contract in 2024. Now, the Dolphins may be able to do it again in 2025.

Miami needs help along their defensive line. Zach Sieler will return, and while he had a great 2024 season, he undoubtedly benefited from Campbell's presence. The Dolphins have three other linemen potentially heading to free agency next week, but a door has opened that could give them a similar Campbell-esque signing.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers have notified Javon Hargrave that he will be released when the league new year begins on March 12.

Hargrave will enter Year 10 in 2025, and the Dolphins could sign him to an affordable deal. In 2024, he missed all but three games, which could drastically lower his asking price.

Javon Hargrave would give the Dolphins two run-stuffing interior defenders and fill a need

Hargrave is only one season removed from his last Pro Bowl; he has two, and prior to last year, he was reliable and available. The nine-year veteran has previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles before signing with the Niners in 2023.

Miami could wait until the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to upgrade the defensive line. That's one option. Many believe the Dolphins could take a defensive lineman at No. 13, depending on who falls. They could also do both. Hargrave would give them flexibility if the draft doesn't fall that way.

It will be interesting to see what Hargrave would bring to the table. He is stout on the inside, and the Dolphins need to get better at defending the run. He checks the boxes, but the price has to be right. They should look elsewhere if they can't get him on a bargain contract.

More Dolphins News and Analysis