Dolphins replace Calais Campbell in post-Super Bowl 2025 4-Round NFL mock draft

Chris Grier needs to hit big in this year's NFL Draft. While there is no indication from Stephen Ross that Grier's job will be on the line in 2025, many fans and media believe it should be.

If the Miami Dolphins swing and miss in this draft and fail to make strides on the field in 2025, the noise from the stadium and beyond will get a lot louder, to the point Ross may need to make changes whether he wants to or not.

Fixing the Dolphins' issues isn't rocket science, but Grier can't sit back and take risks on his gut feelings. He needs to be smart and step outside the comfort zone that has, so far, failed him.

A draft like this would go a long way toward making the Dolphins a challenger for the AFC East while closing the gap to the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Dolphins address key areas of need in four-round 2025 NFL mock draft

Round 1 (13): Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

Kenneth Grant is an exceptional athlete with an attitude and toughness the Dolphins' defense lacks.

It makes sense for the Dolphins to go offensive line, but they must also improve on the defensive front. Calais Campbell won't be back, and the Dolphins must find a permanent replacement for Christian Wilkins. With Grant and Zach Sieler on the field together, the Dolphins' defensive front will be hard to push through.

Round 2 (48): Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

Donovan Jackson just won a National Championship with the Buckeyes. He can play outside at tackle but has taken significant snaps inside, where he would likely be needed in 2025. Grier has to upgrade the starting offensive line this offseason.

The Dolphins are in no position to draft players and sit them. Jackson can start at guard for the next two seasons and then potentially move outside.

Round 3 (98): Mello Dotson, CB, Kansas

Mello Dotson may not seem like a player Miami needs to draft in Round 3, but the team can't skip over the cornerback position, hoping to find a late draft or undrafted prospect for situational play.

The Dolphins need another cornerback who can challenge for a starting job or at least a schemed role. Cam Smith hasn't shown to be that guy, and the Dolphins need better depth. Dotson could be the one to take over for Kendall Fuller.

Round 4 (114): Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

Barrett Carter is a solid linebacker who still needs to develop but has a high ceiling. Miami would be smart to get a complement to Jordyn Brooks and give the team some developmental youth. Carter has the physicality and ability to play on Day 1. He may not start, but there is no reason to keep him inactive like they did with Mohamed Kamara in 2024.

Round 4 (134): Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

The Dolphins need to do better at quarterback, so they must spend draft capital to find a suitable long-term backup option for Tua Tagovailoa.

Miami has to sign a better free-agent quarterback to be the No. 2 behind Tua. Jaxson Dart is a long-term project who could eventually take over that role or perhaps even replace Tagovailoa should injuries force the Dolphins' hand. Dart had a great Senior Bowl, but his rising stock will probably not be much. A late fourth on a quarterback would be good for the Dolphins.

