6 Miami Dolphins players who definitely won't be back in 2025

The Miami Dolphins' attention has turned from playing football games to planning ahead for the 2025 season, and many key players won't be back.

When the Dolphins take the field in 2025, there are a lot of players who may or may not be coming back, but for several of them, there isn't a pathway to being on the Dolphins' opening roster in 2025.

We already know Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier will return for at least one more year, but the same can't be said for several players. Miami's next roster needs to come from players not already on the team, at least at some positions. These players have likely played their final snap for the Dolphins.

Dolphins players who likely won't return next season

Tyreek Hill, WR

Following the Week 18 loss, Tyreek Hill made it known that he wants out of Miami.

Whether it was because he was ticked off or something else, the Dolphins should find a way to make that happen. Maybe they can trade him to Cleveland. Hill bizarrely came out of the game in the fourth quarter, and the Dolphins should find a way to grant his request.

Jevon Holland, S

Jevon Holland had a bad season in 2024, but he is still a quality NFL safety and has room to grow and develop. Something keeps holding him back from becoming elite. Maybe it's money. The Dolphins began exploring extension conversations before the season ended, but the price tag to retain Holland is going to be more than they can realistically afford.

If the Dolphins wanted him back, they should have signed him last offseason instead of passing around more money to Jalen Ramsey and Tyreek Hill.

Raheem Mostert, RB

A year removed from a historical season, Raheem Mostert isn't that player anymore. The Dolphins don't rely on him like they have in the past, especially since De'Von Achane took over the starting job. Jaylen Wright will replace him next year, and there is no reason to keep Mostert on the roster when the Dolphins can save a little more than $3 million by releasing him.

Terron Armstead, T

Mike McDaniel said that Terron Armstead has a lot to think about before the 2025 season and that his return will be up to him. After suffering another knee injury, Armstead may have played his final NFL game. The Dolphins won't get much back if he retires, but if they designate him a post-June 1 release, they will save $14.3 million in cap space. They are going to need it.

Jake Bailey, P

When it comes to the Dolphins' special teams, it is a weird situation. Normally, Jake Bailey wouldn't have been kept around after his 2023 season. This year wasn't much better, but it seems as though he is helping Jason Sanders continue to be money on field goals.

That shouldn't be enough for him to keep his job. He can take the special teams coordinator Danny Crossman with him on the way out.

Blake Ferguson, LS

It wasn't intentional to keep with a special teams theme, but it is hard to overlook Blake Ferguson, who missed most of the 2024 season. Being placed on the injured reserve list without an actual designated injury was unusual, and the Dolphins never brought him back to the active roster. Instead, they opted to use street free agents who were signed off the practice squad each week.

