It sure sounds like Tyreek Hill just said goodbye to Dolphins fans

The Miami Dolphins may need to make a decision on their star wide receiver that will likely include handing him more money, but it sounds like Tyreek Hill has made his decision.

Following the loss to the New York Jets, Hill effectively told the media he was done, wanted out, and was "too much of a competitor to just be out there." Hill finished the game with no catches.

He also wasn't done and had a message to the Dolphins fanbase as well.

Was this a goodbye? It surely sounded that way.

Love fin nation blessing yall opened doors for the Hill family forever nothing ,but respect and love — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 6, 2025

Tyreek Hill leaves Dolphins in a difficult position entering the offseason

Frustration is one thing, and clearly, the Dolphins receiver is more than just frustrated. What happens next will be interesting. Hill is still under contract, and the Dolphins would take a massive salary cap hit if they traded him unless another team picked up his contract; that's not likely.

Mike McDaniel is going to need to get his receiver under control, and that might not happen for a couple of days until Hill has time to settle down.

It has been building all year, as Hill has become nothing more than a decoy in McDaniel's offense that is no longer producing league-high statistics. After teams figured out how to take Hill out of the game plan, McDaniel hasn't had an answer to get him more involved. On Sunday, while targeted, Hill was an afterthought and sat out in the fourth quarter.

For the first time in his career, Hill will not advance to the playoffs. He had previously made the postseason every year since 2016, including the last two with the Dolphins. This season will also mark the first time in his NFL career that he is not a Pro Bowler.

In the offseason, Hill was given the title of the No. 1 player in the NFL's Top 100. This season also marked only the third time in his career he did not hit 1,000 yards. His rookie season was the first, and the other was in 2019 when he only played 12 games.

Hill made it clear he wants out of Miami after the loss to New York, but that doesn't mean he will actually be gone. Hill was emotional, for sure, and now, it's a waiting game to see what happens next.

