Latest Tyreek Hill cryptic post raises questions about Dolphins future

The Miami Dolphins are hoping the cards will fall in place over the next several weeks and they will get into the playoffs. Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill may already be making his plans if they don't.

Hill is an active social media member, but he tends to throw stuff up on a whim and then laugh at the reactions. His own bio on his X.com profile once included the tagline, "I like to make S*** up." That has since been removed, but we all know he still has that mindset.

That leads us to one of Hill's latest posts on the social network. A simple post that now has fans wondering if things are about to change in Miami.

It’s time for me to go coach — Ty Hill (@cheetah) December 18, 2024

Fans took to the post almost immediately, laughing it off and telling him to get off social media, while others just said to stop.

Yet there are those who have looked at Hill's post and asked if it was a message to his coach, and he just forgot a comma (It's time for me to go, coach). Or if it was a message where he was saying he actually wants to get into coaching.

Such is the Tyreek Hill drama when it comes to stirring that "stuff" on the platforms. Hill has made as much of a career generating attention on podcasts and social sites as he has on the field.

He continues to troll fans and defenders with the same fervor, but it isn't the first time he sent a cryptic tweet that may have come true.

Cryptic message from Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill can be read so many ways

What makes this worse is that it comes at a time when many across the media are wondering if Hill's career is heading in a downward trajectory.

Fans have questioned whether he should stay in Miami or be traded, and some media members are openly asking if he is "washed."

The 2024 campaign has been his worst season statistically since his rookie year with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016. In his three seasons with the Dolphins, he has yet to get deep in the playoffs, and this year, he might not be taking part in the postseason for the first time in his career.

