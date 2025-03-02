Dolphins fans will love who Miami met with at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL Combine is more than just a bunch of guys running around getting poked, prodded, timed, and weighed. It is also a time for teams like the Miami Dolphins to speak with players.

While the Combine is the in-your-face workouts, during the week, there is a lot more going on that fans and media tend not to see. Players meet with coaches and general managers, and general managers and coaches meet with other teams, and all of this is going on while those same general managers and coaches secretly pass notes to the agents of potential free agents. Yes, this is true.

The Combine is also the first chance for teams to meet with potential prospects and grill them on all things football. One of the most intriguing prospects at this year's Combine, former Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, confirmed on Thursday that he met with the Dolphins during the event.

Warren called it a "fun meeting" and called Miami head coach Mike McDaniel a "smart offensive mind." Warren is the top tight end in this year's draft class, and it isn't close. The only question is not if he will go in round one, but if he will fall out of the top 10.

The Dolphins should have an interest in adding him. He is a game-changing player who can block, run, and make incredible catches with great hands. Pairing him with Jonnu Smith would take Miami's offense to another level.

Tyler Warren is the one player most Miami Dolphins fans would take over an offensive lineman

While Miami is a hot landing spot for Warren, the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys have also been linked to potentially adding him to their roster.

Clearly, the Dolphins have other needs, including defensive line, offensive line, and safety, but Warren is the type of talent teams like Miami don't always get to draft or skip over because they follow a "draft for need" pattern.

Miami has to be smart and draft, at least in round one, a player that will make an impact immediately. It's hard to look at Warren and not see that type of player.

