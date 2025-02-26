Potential Dolphins draft target sends strong message to teams that overlook him

At some point, the Miami Dolphins will need to search for defensive line help, and adding young talent in the draft would be smart.

At the NFL Combine, Shemar Stewart of Texas A&M was at the podium when he revealed a message to the teams that inevitably will pass over him in favor of someone else.

"If you don't pick me, just know that I am going to bring hell to your city."

Stewart also revealed that he grew up a big Dolphins fan.

Texas A&M DL Shemar Stewart: “If you don’t pick me, just know I’m going to bring hell to your city.” Good prospect with a great personality. — Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL) February 26, 2025

This is the type of player the Dolphins need. A defensive lineman with a lot of potential and an attitude to go with it. Stewart is a physical tackle who can get pressure through and around the gaps but is also quick enough to read the play and break down to stop the run.

The Miami Dolphins should keep Shemar Stewart on their draft radar

Miami needs to replace Calais Campbell, who will not likely return in 2025. Zach Sieler is the Dolphins' best defensive tackle, but he can't do it alone. Without Campbell, the Dolphins need to get better instead of just adding more depth. Stewart would not be a rotational player but someone who would be penciled in to start immediately.

Earlier this year, Stewart shined at the annual Senior Bowl, where he gave teams a reason to consider him a first-round draft pick.

No. 13 overall could be a little high for Stewart (depending on his NFL Combine performance), but the Dolphins could consider trading down if they believe he will fall. While he has a lot to like and build upon, it would still be a reach at 13.

Miami's priority in Round 1 needs to be safety, corner, or offensive line, but if a top defensive tackle slid — say, Mason Graham — the Dolphins can't overlook that addition either.

