Mike McDaniel all but reveals Jevon Holland's fate with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins and Jevon Holland will soon be exes. The two are bound to part ways in mid-March when free agency begins.

Over the last few weeks, Holland has said he is not opposed to being back with the Dolphins, and he has also said that he has a list of requirements from his new team.

This week, head coach Mike McDaniel effectively confirmed that Holland is not in the Dolphins' future.

Miami can't match Holland's asking price, and they know that. It is estimated to be upwards of $80 million, with a little more than $50 million in guarantees. With that knowledge in hand, McDaniel made it clear that Holland will hit free agency.

"Jevon has earned the right to go out and test his market," McDaniel said, via David Furones of the Sun Sentinel.

Parting ways is best for the Dolphins and for Jevon Holland

This is the first time the team officially acknowledged they aren't actively pursuing a new deal with Holland.

We knew they would not use the franchise tag on him, but there was always the thought of the team working with his agent to get an extension done. GM Chris Grier has pointed out in the past that they were talking.

When we hear teams or players saying it's what's best for both sides, it usually means one side is worse off than the other. In this case, it really is best for both. The Dolphins should be disappointed in how Holland has progressed over the last two years, and Holland should be chasing a bigger payday than what the Dolphins would offer.

Miami could have extended him ahead of the 2024 season but opted not to do so. Holland didn't play nearly as well as he did previously, and the Dolphins managed to save a lot of money by not extending a player who still has not reached the ceiling of his development.

Holland has proven he can become an elite safety but has yet to reach that potential.

