Dolphins' Jevon Holland is as good as gone after contract projection

When free agency begins in March, Jevon Holland will likely be saying goodbye to his current teammates and hello to a big contract elsewhere.

Despite having a down season in 2024 and never really reaching the level that many expected Holland to achieve, it has been a foregone conclusion that he would enter this year's free agency market as one of the most sought-after safeties.

Miami could work to get him under an extension before free agency hits, but that is unlikely. Holland would be smart to hit the market at least through the legal tampering period to get an idea of what other teams may view his value as.

While we don't yet know how much Holland will actually make, Pro Football Focus has projected what contract the Dolphins' safety will sign this offseason.

Jevon Holland's next contract could be too much for the Dolphins to match

PFF believes Holland will land a four-year contract in the $95 million range, with $57.5 million guaranteed. The deal would put Holland at nearly $20 million per season, which isn't something the Dolphins can afford.

The Dolphins will also likely look at this as a potential compensatory pick situation for 2026. A contract this size is not one they will likely give out this offseason to another player to offset the loss of Holland. It could land Miami a third-round pick next year.

Holland is considered one of the two best safeties in this year's free-agent class, so it makes sense for him to test the market. The Dolphins could have extended him in the summer but opted not to. General manager Chris Grier spoke previously about talking with his team last offseason about a new deal, but Holland said they were not discussing a contract extension.

The Dolphins will likely need to replace both Holland and impending free agent Jordan Poyer. They only have Patrick McMorris, a seventh-round pick in 2024, on the roster as a potential starter.

The safety didn't have a great season. Add in Holland's projected contract, and he is likely gone this offseason.

