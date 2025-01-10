4 replacements for Jevon Holland if he leaves the Dolphins in 2025

Jevon Holland is an impending free agent who may or may not hit the open market but all indications seem to point to him leaving the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins did not show interest in extending Holland during the 2024 offseason. They had more money to use and could have locked Holland down, coming off a better season than he had in 2024. At the time, the reports were Holland hadn't heard from the team about a new deal.

Prior to the season coming to an end, the Dolphins, via a report from Holland said talks had begun, but they were early in the process, and nothing more than a first discussion type of thing.



Holland, as we know, did not have a great season in 2024 and was statistically ranked low across the NFL safety landscape. That will not keep him from getting paid, but it could keep him from getting paid by the Dolphins. If he does hit free agency as expected, the Dolphins could find help at the position.

Replacements for Jevon Holland if he leaves the Miami Dolphins in the offseason

1. Justin Simmons would give the Dolphins a strong replacement option for Holland



The Dolphins could have signed Simmons as a free agent in 2024. The veteran safety didn't sign with the Atlanta Falcons until after the season began, and Miami passed on him. With Simmons hitting free agency again, the Dolphins could land a quality starter that can step in and fill the hole left by Holland and likely Jordan Poyer as well.

Miami will need two safeties and getting at least one reputable starter will go a long way to making the Dolphins secondary better and Anthony Weaver needs a better deep secondary.

2. Malaki Starks is the top-rated safety in the 2025 NFL Draft



Starks is expected to become another highly touted first-round Georgia Bulldog draft pick, and the Dolphins should be in a position to take the hard-hitting safety who drips of potential. Unlike Holland, who never reached his potential in Miami, Starks might be the can't-miss safety of this draft.

Capable of playing up on the line, deep in protection, or even as a corner if needed, Starks has the ability to move around, and that is what Weaver needs to run his already top-10 defense. If he lands a playmaker like Starks, Dolphins fans will quickly forget about losing Holland.

3. If the Dolphins want to make a big impression, Justin Reid would be that guy



The Kansas City Chiefs' top safety will be 28 when free agency rolls around, a few years younger than Simmons. He still plays at a high level and comes from the best team in the NFL, arguably, of course. Reid has a few more years left in him and he will not be cheap. He could cost as much as $10 million per year, but like Jalen Ramsey, he has a resume that warrants it.

Reid would make the Dolphins better and give Weaver a versatile player that could speed along a younger safeties development if needed.

4. Draft Xavier Watts out of Notre Dame and let him loose on Sundays



Watts would fit nicely within the Dolphin's scheme defensively. He projects as a day one starter and many believe he could have more impact than Starks as a rookie in 2025. Where Watts has more intrigue is that he currently projects as a day two draft pick.

If Watts were to fall to the Dolphins on day two, it would be a steal and while Miami can't assume he will do so, the prospect of adding both Starks and Watts to the defense makes them much better even if it seems like overkill. Regardless, if the Dolphins believe they can get Watts in the 2nd round, it frees them up to go another direction in round one.

