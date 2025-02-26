Mike McDaniel sends clear message to Chris Grier about Dolphins' free agency needs

It is amazing how quickly people can see the need for obvious change when they are facing job insecurity. Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel knows what needs to be changed.

McDaniel took center stage at the NFL Combine to meet with the press. His counterpart, general manager Chris Grier, is not meeting with the media in an official manner, leaving McDaniel to address the tougher questions on his own.

McDaniel was asked specifically about Grier's previous comments about fixing the offensive line, and McDaniel agrees that it is a priority this offseason.

"To me, I'm excited because I think we have a tangible opportunity to improve that starts in free agency with a couple of guys that we have targeted that you think you can get a deal done with them, and that continues into the draft," McDaniel said. "I think it's a very good time to have some need. We have – it's time for us to invest in that position and excited to. That can come – I would expect it to surface itself in both free agency and the draft."

The Dolphins have needed linemen for several years now, and fans and media alike have complained about the team's lack of concern over the unit. Grier laughed it off prior to the 2024 season, saying the media was "more worried" about the offensive line than the team. That proved to be a mistake, as the line struggled all year.

Mike McDaniel believes the Dolphins will target linemen in the draft and free agency

While it is impossible to get excited about what might happen when free agency begins, given the Dolphins' history of doing business, McDaniel made a point to say there are players they are confident they can add.

This is interesting because it lends one's thinking to the idea Miami could be in the market for more than one lineman in free agency and then add another in the draft. This would be an ideal situation for the team to improve a big part of their roster.

However, Grier must get it right. The Dolphins have had chances to fix the offensive line, but they have gone with players who have spent more time injured than on the field. This is just something to keep in mind as the free agent market opens.

