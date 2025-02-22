Dolphins GM Chris Grier to hang Mike McDaniel out to dry at NFL Combine

The NFL Combine will begin next week, and free agency will start a couple of weeks later. Traditionally, head coaches and the team's general manager meet with the media. That won't be the case this year for the Miami Dolphins

The coaches and GM schedules have been released ahead of the combine week. In total, three teams will not have their general manager present for media sessions. The Dolphins are one of those three, with the other two being Dallas and Chicago.

With Chris Grier not making himself available, Mike McDaniel will have to deal with the media questions about Tyreek Hill's future, the offensive line, Tua Tagovailoa's health, and salary cap issues. It's not very nice to leave his head coach hanging.

Making this more interesting is many view this season as a make-or-break season for both Grier and McDaniel. Maybe he is avoiding the press and thus the questions about his future. Fear not, I'm sure McDaniel will handle those questions for the both of them.

GM & HC podium schedule for Indianapolis. pic.twitter.com/wrViqnU7QD — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 21, 2025

It is a bit surprising that Grier won't meet with the media. Grier historically has faced the music during his time as general manager. He spoke with local press following the Week 18 loss to the Jets when the Dolphins conducted a post-season media session.

Honestly, fans shouldn't be too concerned, and the media shouldn't be either. Grier does a lot of talking but typically doesn't say much. That isn't a negative. Grier tends to be more guarded with questions about the team, and while he is nowhere near the level of Bill Belichick as it relates to handling the media, he doesn't volunteer much when he doesn't have to. For now, he won't have to worry about it.

McDaniel on the other hand will meet with the media Tuesday, the 25th of February at 11:00 a.m.

