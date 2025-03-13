Best remaining offensive linemen Dolphins should target on Day 4 of NFL free agency

The Miami Dolphins prioritized the offensive line early in free agency, but they still have work to do.

Late Monday night, the Dolphins signed James Daniels, one of the better guards in free agency. The former Steeler wasn't expensive, given that he is coming off an Achilles injury that sidelined him most of the 2024 season.

If fully healthy, Daniels will make the Dolphins' line a lot better, but the addition of Larry Borom doesn't bring the same confidence. Borom struggled in Chicago and is more of a depth player than a starter. A backup plan, if you will. The Dolphins have two options: select a guard in the first three rounds of April's draft or sign another free agent.

Typically, drafting a player makes sense, but the Dolphins can't afford to have the draft fall a different way and be left empty-handed. Free agency will allow them to draft a player and let them all compete for playing time without the pressure of needing someone to fall.

Dolphins can solve most of their interior line problems with one more guard addition

Chris Grier can't wait and hope the prices will come down. He needs to be proactive. Where should the Dolphins turn? Here are two guards to watch:

Mekhi Becton

Becton will cost more than the rest because he is coming off a great season in Philadelphia and helped win a Super Bowl. Will a new team get the New York Jets' version of him or the Eagles'? That's a big question if a team is going to throw a lot of money at him.

Switching from tackle to guard helped Becton reach his potential in Philadelphia, and he could play the same role in Miami. Becton started 15 games for the Eagles during their Super Bowl season, with almost all of his snaps at right guard. His best work comes as a run-blocker, which the Dolphins desperately need to support a rushing attack featuring De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright.

Dalton Risner

Risner is another guard who flies under the radar. In 2024, Risner played for $2.4 million with the Vikings. Their recent signings likely mean he's done in Minnesota, but the Dolphins should be pinging his phone non-stop.

He played in only 10 games last season and started eight of them. Risner earned an excellent PFF pass-blocking grade of 76.2, ranking 13th among all guards.

While Risner isn't the best player on the market, he is an experienced and dependable starter. He is a smart player who won't be expensive, giving Grier more options in the draft should things not go his way early.

