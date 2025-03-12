Dolphins fans can only laugh as Jevon Holland strikes out on free agency demands

Jevon Holland should have been a superstar for the Miami Dolphins, but he never lived up to those sky-high expectations. On Tuesday morning, Holland became a former Dolphins player.

As the weeks turned to days before free agency, Holland was expected to get one of the highest contracts in the league at his position, but that didn't happen. Many thought Holland would be one of the first safeties off the market when free agency opened. That didn't happen either.

Before hitting free agency, Holland sat on a podcast and ticked off a bunch of things he wanted from his new team. It didn't happen.

Instead, Holland landed with the New York Giants.

Jevon Holland hilariously missed out on his entire free agency checklist

Jevon Holland said he wanted "detailed and experienced coaching."

The Giants?! There's a lot to say about a team likely to undergo a coaching and general manager change after the 2025 season. There are questions regarding the discipline the Giants have, and fans of the G-Men often complain about the details they don't seem to pay attention to.

Jevon Holland said he wanted an "honest culture."

No one is going to say the Giants are dishonest, but it isn't clear what kind of culture the Giants have. They don't win many games, and their biggest headline in 2024 was letting Saquon Barkley win a Super Bowl with a division rival.

Jevon Holland said he wanted "leaders that want to lead and set examples by actions, not by their words."

Was this a slap or an attempted slap in the face of Mike McDaniel? He had a "man-leading" coach in Vic Fangio and was quick to record himself kicking rocks moments after he left Miami. There was a lot of discipline from Brian Flores. There isn't so much leadership in New York.

Jevon Holland said he "wants to win."

Maybe Holland's agents expected too much from the market, or teams realized that his play last season wasn't great, but he wasn't as sought after as many expected. Holland got a good contract, but many, and perhaps he, too, expected more. He chose the Giants, which is not exactly a team showing signs of winning. Wanting to win is a blanket statement, and the Dolphins are much closer than the Giants.

If Holland was serious about the things he wanted, he didn't do a great job of finding them.

