Dolphins' biggest need confirmed after Jevon Holland lands big deal with Giants

The Miami Dolphins knew they were going to need to find a new safety to replace Jevon Holland, and he has wasted little time finding his new team.

After nearly a year of speculation, Holland is no longer a member of the Dolphins.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the New York Giants are signing Holland to a three-year deal worth $45 million, with $30.3 million guaranteed.

The Dolphins could have extended Jevon Holland ahead of the 2024 season but opted not to

Chris Grier has always spoken highly of Holland, and prior to the start of the 2024 season, there was some speculation the Dolphins would extend him. Holland put that speculation to rest, telling the media that he had no contact with the Dolphins about a new deal.

Grier, instead, put more money into the receiving unit, and Holland played out his final season. It would have taken a lot to get Holland back on the Dolphins roster.

His 2024 was subpar even by his own standards. He did nothing special on the field to convince Grier he was the guy, and now he is gone.

It isn't a huge loss for the Dolphins. Yes, they will have to replace him, but Holland never truly reached his potential in Miami. There were always flashes that he would become elite, but he never quite got past the "better than average" label.

This is not to say he won't have a great career. Dolphins fans should expect him to continue to develop and play hard, but at the price he was signed, it's money better spent elsewhere. The NFL Draft should give the Dolphins opportunities, but they will also need to fill from free agency, especially if they don't re-sign Jordan Poyer.

Follow along with all the Dolphins departures by clicking here.

More Dolphins News and Analysis